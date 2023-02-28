90 Day Fiancé Love In Paradise Reveals Surprising Spinoff Star Heading To Season 3, And Other Details

TLC just announced its slate of returning shows for the spring, and it's confirmed that a very surprising 90 Day Fiancé star is coming to Season 3 of Love in Paradise. On the heels of all the drama that happened between Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, the latter's parent will join the island spinoff on a quest for love. Pedro's mother, Lidia Jimeno, will join Season 3 in a story that will take place in her corner of the Dominican Republic.

TLC's official synopsis for the season explained that 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature Lidia and an American named Scott whom she's involved with. Scott will be journeying to the D.R. to spend time with her, and who knows what else after? As a 90 Day Fiancé fan and viewer of The Family Chantel, we haven't really seen the romantic side of Lidia, so this should be interesting.

(Image credit: TLC)

In fact, we haven't seen a ton with Pedro's mother outside of her angry rants, her fiery temper, and her general distrust of the significant others of her son and daughter, Nicole. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise could be a chance to feature a different side of her, though it could very well be the exact same Lidia viewers are familiar with.

Another exciting element to Lidia's appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is that we may get a small update on how Pedro is doing following his split from Chantel. I'd be shocked if this entire season goes without him face-timing her, if not making a trip from America to meet her lover.

As far as what else to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3, there's all the usual drama to keep fans glued to their seats. We have Jessica and Juan, who are expecting a child but will face questions of infidelity on the road to delivery. We also have a nudist named Jordan and her uptight partner Everton, which also sounds like a fresh storyline different from what we've seen in previous spinoffs.

Doctor April is looking for love with the younger Valentin, but there's a power struggle in their dynamic. Matt and Ana close out the couples for this season, as their online romance could turn sour now that they're together in person. Overall it sounds like a solid season, and Lidia's inclusion is the icing on the cake for Season 3 when it kicks off on Monday, April 17th.

As previously mentioned, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is just one of a handful of shows returning in April. Dr. Pimple Popper, You Me & My Ex, and 7 Little Johnstons all return in April with new seasons. Then, in May, there's a new season of Doubling Down With The Derricos, and June will bring a new season of Save My Skin. In short, now might be the time to sign up for Discovery+ now that it's officially sticking around to binge these shows once they arrive, as the 2023 TV schedule is getting crowded!

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on TLC on Monday, April 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It'll be nice to see the spinoff return for a new season, though I'm still having trouble imagining what it'll be like with Lidia in the mix.