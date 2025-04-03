90 Day Diaries Is Bringing Back A Star From The Last Resort Season 2, And I'm Thrilled They're Getting More Screentime

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was a wild ride, and unfortunately for many of the couples, wild didn't equal positive. The number of couples who split up skewed higher than the previous season, and it looks like we will get to see how the aftermath went for at least one cast member via another spinoff. After his marriage with Sophie Sierra officially ended, Rob Warne will appear as part of the cast of 90 Day Diaries.

Formerly married 90 Day couples tend to have more limited opportunities to reappear on television, assuming they aren't immediately back in the dating pool. But 90 Day Diaries is one place where it's possible, and it's looking like we'll see Rob go through some changes in this upcoming season.

Rob Warne Is In 90 Day Diaries After Marriage Ended With Sophie Sierra

Rob is part of the cast of 90 Day Diaries, which is catch-up series featuring former cast members of the franchise as they film their everyday lives. Check out the trailer below, which also features Chantel Everett, Colt Johnson, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi and more:

I think it's fair to say that after Jasmine Pineda tried to out him for NSFW pictures on the internet during the tell-all for 90 Day: The Last Resort, I have a little more sympathy for Rob. I'm hoping to see him move forward in 90 Day Diaries, and it looks like he's off to a good start with a new shorter hairstyle to kick off this new era.

Will Sophie Appear in 90 Day Fiancé Again?

Now that we know Rob will return to 90 Day Fiancé, I'm sure others are wondering if Sophie will pop up elsewhere as well. While I can't say anything with certainty, I do know she was rumored to be on vacation with Pedro Jimeno recently, and it's possible she's currently seeing the former 90 Day star.

Given that Chantel and Rob are in 90 Day Diaries, I wondered if that was intentional to prevent them both from appearing in a future spinoff that could feature Pedro and Sophie. For those who don't remember, Pedro is Chantel's ex-husband, and I think it would be very awkward to have either party present at a tell-all if these two are dating.

Some might argue that's precisely the kind of drama 90 Day Fiancé wants for its tell-all, but given that Jasmine and Rob nearly came to blows when she was pregnant at the latest special, I wouldn't blame them for not trying to provoke any drama where an actual fight may break out.

Plus, we're still not 100% sure if there's any romance developing between Sophie and Pedro, so we might see either of them in the future, and there's zero mention of their vacation. Before we find out any of that, we'll see Rob first and get a look at what's next for him.

90 Day Diaries premieres on TLC on Monday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see more of what your favorite cast members from previous seasons have been up to, and maybe learn some big secrets we didn't already know.