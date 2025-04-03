90 Day Diaries Is Bringing Back A Star From The Last Resort Season 2, And I'm Thrilled They're Getting More Screentime

News
By published

It'll be nice to see him again.

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2
(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was a wild ride, and unfortunately for many of the couples, wild didn't equal positive. The number of couples who split up skewed higher than the previous season, and it looks like we will get to see how the aftermath went for at least one cast member via another spinoff. After his marriage with Sophie Sierra officially ended, Rob Warne will appear as part of the cast of 90 Day Diaries.

Formerly married 90 Day couples tend to have more limited opportunities to reappear on television, assuming they aren't immediately back in the dating pool. But 90 Day Diaries is one place where it's possible, and it's looking like we'll see Rob go through some changes in this upcoming season.

Rob listening to Sophie talk

(Image credit: TLC)

Rob Warne Is In 90 Day Diaries After Marriage Ended With Sophie Sierra

Rob is part of the cast of 90 Day Diaries, which is catch-up series featuring former cast members of the franchise as they film their everyday lives. Check out the trailer below, which also features Chantel Everett, Colt Johnson, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi and more:

I think it's fair to say that after Jasmine Pineda tried to out him for NSFW pictures on the internet during the tell-all for 90 Day: The Last Resort, I have a little more sympathy for Rob. I'm hoping to see him move forward in 90 Day Diaries, and it looks like he's off to a good start with a new shorter hairstyle to kick off this new era.

Sophie Sierra on 90 Day Fiancé

(Image credit: TLC)

Will Sophie Appear in 90 Day Fiancé Again?

Now that we know Rob will return to 90 Day Fiancé, I'm sure others are wondering if Sophie will pop up elsewhere as well. While I can't say anything with certainty, I do know she was rumored to be on vacation with Pedro Jimeno recently, and it's possible she's currently seeing the former 90 Day star.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Watching the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on streaming is a breeze if you have Max. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

Given that Chantel and Rob are in 90 Day Diaries, I wondered if that was intentional to prevent them both from appearing in a future spinoff that could feature Pedro and Sophie. For those who don't remember, Pedro is Chantel's ex-husband, and I think it would be very awkward to have either party present at a tell-all if these two are dating.

Some might argue that's precisely the kind of drama 90 Day Fiancé wants for its tell-all, but given that Jasmine and Rob nearly came to blows when she was pregnant at the latest special, I wouldn't blame them for not trying to provoke any drama where an actual fight may break out.

Plus, we're still not 100% sure if there's any romance developing between Sophie and Pedro, so we might see either of them in the future, and there's zero mention of their vacation. Before we find out any of that, we'll see Rob first and get a look at what's next for him.

90 Day Diaries premieres on TLC on Monday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see more of what your favorite cast members from previous seasons have been up to, and maybe learn some big secrets we didn't already know.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller meeting with his divorce attorney on FRIENDS

David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again

Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus Season 3.

‘Showing Dongs Is My Genius’: Mike White Hilariously Explains White Lotus’ Penchant For Nudity
David Dastmalchian in Ant Man 2 adn Mr. 3 in One Piece

One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future
See more latest
Most Popular
David Dastmalchian in Ant Man 2 adn Mr. 3 in One Piece
One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future
Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie
Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)
Liam Neeson strikes a manly pose in a skirt for The Naked Gun.
I Didn't Expect Liam Neeson's Naked Gun To Be A Legacy-quel, But I Think The Teaser's Best Joke Was An Even Bigger Surprise
Deadpool with Dogpool in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds Reunited With His DogPool Co-Star For A New Ad Project, And The Results Are Adorably 'Ugly'
Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.
‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling during an interview with ESPN and Taylor Swift looking forward in the Fortnight music video.
As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Steals From Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Archive Closet’ All The Time, But Says Her Mom Always Has Two Comments About It
An obscured Daniel Craig stands in the middle of the gun barrel in No Time To Die.
The Next James Bond Movie Is Finally 'Getting Started,' And I Think Amazon-MGM's Comments About How They'll Handle The Franchise Are Worth Discussing
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller meeting with his divorce attorney on FRIENDS
David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again