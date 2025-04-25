I've Been Skeptical Of 90 Day: Hunt For Love As A 90 Day Fiancé Fan, But Now I'm 1000% In For A Specific Reason

I'm so in.

Tiffany Franco talking about a crush on 90 Day: Hunt For Love
(Image credit: TLC)

I am an unapologetic 90 Day Fiancé fan who watches all the spinoffs, but even I had to raise an eyebrow at the newly announced series 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Watching familiar cast members hang out at a resort and attempt to fall in love with other singles felt like too far of a departure from the TLC franchise I love. However, then I saw the trailer for this show that premieres in May on the 2025 TV schedule, and I'm 1000% in for a specific reason.

Gear up for May 26th, because eight familiar faces, a chunk of whom are part of 90 Day couples who split after marriage, will travel down to Mexico for weeks full of parties, mixers, and singles hooking up in an entirely new look for 90 Day. Take a look at the trailer below, and see for yourself:

90 Day: Hunt for Love | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube 90 Day: Hunt for Love | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube
Watch On

At first, I was like "I'm not into seeing 90 Day stars casually partying and dating," but this trailer proved to me that I was dead wrong.

This looks fun, and the fact that new singles are being mixed into the cast makes it so we're not just seeing potentially scripted romance angles between cast members. That's why my opinion on this show has done a total 180. Plus, it looks like things are going to get spicy quick in terms of romance, in a way that 90 Day Fiancé is often not.

90 Day Fiancé fans may do a double-take at some of the faces shown, especially if they haven't seen Colt Johnson since recovering from breaking his leg. For those who didn't recognize everyone involved, here's a rundown of who's in this:

  • Chantel Everett
  • Tim Malcolm
  • Colt Johnson
  • Rob Warne
  • Tiffany Franco
  • Cortney Reardanz
  • Jennifer Tarazona
  • Usman Umar
It looks like Rob Warne is sliding from 90 Day Diaries into 90 Day: Hunt For Love, so it looks like he may be the newest mainstay the TLC franchise is leaning into. Chantel Everett and Tim Malcolm are the seasoned veterans of the bunch, and I'm really questioning at this point if Tim is ever serious about having a long-term relationship with anyone.

I was also surprised to see Usman Umar in the mix, who, last I heard from him, was in a relationship with a new woman. I'm guessing his participation in this means that situationship didn't work out, and he's back on the prowl and looking for someone presumably closer to his own age, unlike his last 90 Day Fiancé companions.

90 Day: Hunt For Love almost feels like The Last Resort, but without all of the tension of couples trying to save their relationship. My biggest complaint about the latter is that they tried to mix the partying aspect into couples therapy far too often, which felt counterintuitive to what the participating people were trying to achieve. With everyone in this new spinoff single and ready to mingle, as the trailer shows, the partying doesn't feel problematic. I can't wait to watch.

Tune in for the premiere of 90 Day: Hunt For Love on TLC on Monday, May 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping that it's as good as that trailer showed, and that we already have more on the horizon.

