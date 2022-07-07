A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits . After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.

Chantel and Pedro are calling it quits after having separated back in April 2022, according to TMZ . Pedro officially filed for both a divorce and a mutual restraining order in May, and also requested an emergency hearing with a judge in order to settle a financial dispute. Pedro accused Chantel of withdrawing $257,000 from their joint bank account. The emergency hearing was denied, but the case is ongoing, and Pedro is seeking an equitable division of all marital property.

The news comes right in the midst of The Family Chantel's fourth season, which is currently airing on TLC. As previously mentioned, the drama is on full display, as Pedro has been a bit more critical of his wife than in previous seasons, while Chantel has expressed concerns about Pedro’s growing relationship with a female co-worker, though nothing included in the latest divorce news made mention of either topic.

Pedro and Chantel were first introduced on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé and have appeared on several spinoffs in the franchise since . It all resulted in their very own spinoff, The Family Chantel, which mainly focuses mainly on Chantel and Pedro , but also heavily features members of the Everett and Jimeno family.

Even if Chantel and Pedro split, there’s a possibility that the show could continue on. Previous storylines from The Family Chantel featured the family traveling out of the country to see Chantel’s brother Royal get married , and the current season has a storyline that focuses on her sister Winter’s bariatric surgery. There’s no word yet from TLC if this divorce will impact the spinoff, though if at least one party and other family members are willing to continue, it seems feasible the network could find a way to make it happen.

The Family Chantel is currently airing on TLC, and it's likely the upcoming episodes will shed more light on the problems leading up to this pending divorce. With that said, these shows are often filmed months and sometimes even a year in advance of current events, so it’s also possible Pedro and Chantel will reconcile in the show, only for things to take a downward turn later. We’ll just have to wait and see, while wondering what’s next for both in the future.