90 Day Fiancé Reveals How Shaeeda Reacted To Bilal's Bizarre Practical Joke

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is off to a messy start, and a lot of that is thanks to Bilal Hazziez. The Kansas City realtor decided that he’d pull a “practical joke” on his foreign fiancée Shaeeda Sween by bringing her to his unmaintained childhood home for her first night in America and pretending he lived much worse off than he actually did. The whole stunt felt like red flag behavior from Bilal that could go over poorly once Shaeeda learned about the joke, and we now know how she responded to the big reveal.

A new clip from an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé (via Hollywood Life ) revealed that, despite his anger that Shaeeda wasn’t happy about his living conditions, he still showed her that he did actually live in a nice home. Producers caught up with Shaeeda after she got the real house tour, and Shaeeda shared her honest thoughts about what she felt about Bilal’s prank.

Right now, I do feel relief. But, part of me is still like, ‘Okay, so you actually put me through hell.’ Like, some sort of twisted practical joke? I came to K.C. and left everything behind, including my family. I trust him, with my life. But this whole testing scenario feels like he don’t trust me. And I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who does not trust me.

As some might’ve guessed, Shaeeda was upset about the practical joke. The prank initially did feel like an unwise situation for Bilal, specifically because of the reasons Shaeeda stated above. Plus, we learned in the previous episode that Bilal wasn’t as secretive about his money as he claimed, as Shaeeda asked him why he had so many nice suits and designer luggage if he couldn’t afford a nice home.

The 90 Day Fiancé clip didn’t feature an apology from Bilal for what he put Shaeeda through, but he did give her an explanation for the prank. Check out Bilal’s reasoning that he gave his fiancée, which raises a future hypothetical scenario in which he accumulates and loses a substantial amount of wealth.

I wanted to show you that because I wanted to also talk about appreciation. You know, because we talked about before, hypothetically let’s say, one day if I was a millionaire, as an example? And I lost everything and had to live in a small studio apartment? Like, would you be with me? Would you ride or die? You told me, ‘Yeah, 100%.’ So I wanted to see if it’s true.

I feel like there’s a deeper story to Bilal’s test than what we’re getting in this 90 Day Fiancé clip, because that sounds like such a specific scenario. Still, there are worse controversies in the 90 Day Fiancé community, and despite all this, there’s another cast member facing more scrutiny than Bilal at the moment.

We’ll see how much his test will impact his relationship with Shaeeda and if these two become one of the lasting couples (though that prank certainly puts them in cringe territory ) of the franchise or end up breaking up . It’s entertaining in the short-term either way, to the point that one could almost forget that this season hadn’t given fans any scenes with Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre yet!