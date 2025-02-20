I Didn't Predict 90 Day Fiancé And Robot Chicken Crossing Paths In 2025, But That's Happening And I'm Thrilled

Until now, the one connection I could make between Robot Chicken and 90 Day Fiancé is that they're both available to stream with a Max subscription. Now, they'll soon have more in common this summer as the long-running Adult Swim series will celebrate its 20th anniversary on the 2025 TV schedule in a pretty unique way. The 90 Day shows will get some love alongside other Discovery-owned favorites for a wild stop-motion special.

In the Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special that'll debut over the summer, the series will go meta with its parody sketches in ways that few fans probably expected to ever see. The installment will highlight 90 Day Fiancé and other television mainstays like Shark Week, Food Network shows like Guy's Grocery Games, and we might see an ice road trucker or two. I didn't expect this when I originally wrote a list of Robot Chicken specials that need to happen, but I'm still very excited to see it.

Robot Chicken Calls On "The Nerd" To Explore Reality TV

The Nerd, the bespectacled recurring character in Robot Chicken, is trying to find himself in this latest special. As WBD revealed, he'll do so by appearing on reality television shows and likely having a bunch of misfortune along the way. Given that Naked And Afraid once showcased contestants eating elephant poop, it'll be a challenge for the Adult Swim series to top some of the legitmate wackiness these reality shows have already shown us.

There's a lot of potential here, especially when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé. I would love to see The Nerd appear on every spinoff in a whirlwind romance and become one of the married 90 Day couples who split up. Not to judge him too harshly, but I see him as the type that might get taken advantage of by a foreigner looking to start a new life in the United States.

Which Reality Stars Will Lend Their Voices To Robot Chicken?

Given the brand synergy here, it wouldn't be surprising to me to learn Robot Chicken enlisted the help of 90 Day Fiancé stars and others to bring this special to life. I know cast members like Big Ed Brown hoped to get on Saturday Night Live with their reality fame, so I could definitely see him signing up to lend his voice to Robot Chicken as one of the more prominent stars of the brand.

Then again, he's hinted he might be done with 90 Day Fiancé in recent months, so perhaps they found someone else to lend their voice.

More On Robot Chicken (Image credit: Adult Swim) How Important George Lucas Was In Making Robot Chicken's Star Wars Specials Happen

Beyond 90 Day Fiancé, I also have some high hopes for some Food Network stars to lend their voices to the reality-themed special. Guy Fieri is undoubtedly someone on my shortlist, and I think maybe Ree Drummond would be my second choice.

Also, I'd love to see Dr. Pimple Popper star Sandra Lee in the special, though I shudder to think just how gruesome a scene Robot Chicken could make with that premise. More splatter than the show's horror parodies.

There's no shortage of avenues Robot Chicken can go with the bulk of WBD reality shows. While its dedicated viewers may be more used to specials that skew toward fandoms like The Walking Dead, Star Wars, and other major franchises, this feels like a good opportunity for the show to spread its wings and possibly capture a new audience.

Look out for more updates on the Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special as we move closer to its summer premiere on Adult Swim. I can't be the only one shocked that this parody series is already 20 years old, and I wonder if I should start looking into my investments more closely to prepare for my imminent retirement.