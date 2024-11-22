A Major 90 Day Fiancé Star Might Be Leaving The Show For Good After Getting 'Several' Offers Outside Of TLC

One of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars is signaling they may be moving on from the show and that there are offers from competitors for them to move to. While Angela Deem has hinted she's done with TLC in the past, it's looking like Big Ed Brown could be moving on to a new reality television space when the 2025 TV schedule kicks off.

Big Ed became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to his original stint on 90 Day Fiancé with Rosemary Vega and later his now ex-fiancé Liz Woods. While there may be many wondering what could happen in Ed's next relationship in the franchise or which DMs of reality stars he'll slide into, the reality star told InTouch he might be going elsewhere once his contract expires in December. Here are his words:

I’m under contract with TLC. I’ve got offers from Netflix and Hulu that I couldn’t pursue because I’m under contract. There [have] been several.

Now, negotiation tactics 101 is you never want to give leverage to the organization that wishes to retain you. Big Ed was clear he owed a lot of his current fame to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but also made it clear he could easily move on now and perhaps be featured on some show we're watching with our Netflix subscriptions come next year. Could his comments mainly be out of a play to get more money from his current employers?

It's possible, but I think there's another perspective to consider. While 90 Day Fiancé has given Big Ed fame, he's still searching for his ideal partner to spend the rest of his life with. He came very close to it with Liz Woods, but the couple called off their wedding after a fight involving a meal he prepared. Liz found a new boyfriend and doesn't plan to continue on the franchise.

With Ed striking out twice on love on 90 Day Fiancé and approaching his sixties, I could understand why he's not ready to commit to continually trying to air out the dirty laundry of his relationships on reality television. At the same time, I would wager that most other offers he fielded probably involved something similar, given that is his claim to fame. Let's not forget he went viral for proposing to a woman in a sandwich shop, and he wasn't even filming for a show.

All of that said, Big Ed Brown does mention in the interview he'd eventually want to pursue a serious relationship that isn't broadcast on television, so maybe there are offers for him out there unrelated to the dating scene. All I can say is that as a fan of 90 Day Fiancé, he'll be leaving a big void for another cast member to fill. I'm not sure anyone on the current cast can reach Big Ed's level of notoriety, but I'd be excited to see who TLC can find.

Time will tell what Big Ed decides to do, and 90 Day Fiancé will continue with all its spinoffs well into the new year. I'm excited for what on the way to TLC, and Big Ed won't be a part of it, whatever he has coming up next.