Jenny And Sumit's Latest 90 Day Diaries Update Makes Me Want Them Back In A Traditional Spinoff ASAP

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episodes that aired on Monday, May 12th. Stream them with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I never thought I would say this, especially after writing about how Jenny and Sumit Singh have one of the worst storylines in 90 Day Fiancé. 90 Day Diaries had me curious about what was happening with the couple when it revealed his parents finally accepted their marriage, but I'm absolutely locked in and need them in a spinoff ASAP after hearing they're taking that dynamic to the next level.

It's 2025, and Jenny and Sumit are struggling a bit in this latest season of 90 Day Diaries. While it's not anything that will cause this married 90 Day couple to split, I do think there's potential for them to really test the strength of their union.

Jenny And Sumit Moved In With His Parents

Jenny and Sumit moved into a new place, and shortly after, he lost his job. While there are other jobs he can take, Sumit has refused to settle for anything that isn't a chef job, despite being an untrained chef. Jenny still has some savings they could draw from, but with both of them bleeding money fast, Sumit made the wild suggestion to move in with his parents.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you're looking for 90 Day Fiancé on streaming, look no further. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription, you can pay different ways for that 90 Day fix. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Jenny had her doubts about the idea, considering his parents disapproved of their thirty-year age gap when they first announced their engagement. She might've been able to voice that in the moment, had Sumit not asked his parents if they could move in with zero discussion with his wife prior to saying it.

I Need A Full Season To See How This Plays Out

It's been a long time since 90 Day Fiancé has given a cast member their own spinoff series, and I think Jenny and Sumit are worthy of getting the next one. I mean, has any couple on this show ever set up a scenario that feels more like a sitcom? Moving in with your parents with your wife, who nearly got you written out of the will? You can't make this up.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: Adult Swim/TLC) I Didn't Predict 90 Day Fiancé And Robot Chicken Crossing Paths In 2025, But That's Happening And I'm Thrilled

As strange as it may seem to American families, we've learned from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé that parents living with couples in an Indian household is not uncommon. In fact, one of the reasons his parents were so upset about his union with Jenny was due to the fact she is close to their age, and Sumit would spend more time caring for his wife than his aging parents.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would love to see Jenny and Sumit return in a future season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, especially with how long Jenny has lived in India. I think what's wild is she's been visiting the country for over twelve years, and somehow seems to be very much in the dark on the culture and language. Never underestimate the Americans on this show when it comes to being stubborn in adapting to a new country.

Until they get a spinoff, Jenny and Sumit remain on 90 Day Diaries on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Maybe the whole arrangement will blow up before the end of this current series, and that'll explain why we haven't heard news of a spinoff.