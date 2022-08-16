90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Isn't Even Over Yet, And One Star Is Already Claiming Scenes Were Faked

Even nine years into its run, 90 Day Fiancé is a show that delivers some truly wild moments. So wild, in fact, that fans might wonder if some of them legitimately took place while filming. While it doesn’t happen often, certain cast members have spoken about with alleged confirmations that scenes which seemed truly unbelievable actually were scripted and dramatized for effect. Now, one Season 9 is doing just that. As viewers eagerly await for Part 2 of the tell-all to see Jibri Bell and John get into it and officially close out the season, Kara Bass is claiming one of her key scenes with Guillermo Rojer was faked.

Kara caught a lot of flak from fans in the early half of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, mostly due to her controlling nature. Many pointed to the fact that Kara wouldn’t allow Guillermo to purchase his own personal laptop when he arrived in America, and instead insisted they buy him something like a toothbrush first. Fans have frequently referenced that moment when speaking out against Kara on social media, and it appears she’s had enough. As shared on Reddit , Kara apparently responded to a fan with a sly remark about the laptop incident, and claimed that was something that was scripted for the show. Here's how she put it:

That was an argument the network wanted. He never wanted a laptop. Just fyi.

Kara’s allegation indicates that everything that happened between her and Guillermo about the laptop was a storyline constructed by the network. If that’s the case, then there’s probably a good number of 90 Day Fiancé fans regularly trolling Kara over an event that was crafted in someone's mind instead of reality. If this is true, it’s no surprise Kara finally lashed out after all these weeks, perhaps in hopes of stopping folks from bringing it up.

Kara’s claim, while not confirmed at this time by TLC, would not be the first time a 90 Day Fiancé cast member has claimed the show faked scenes. In fact, there’s a pretty decent number of cast members from the past who claimed producers encouraged them to act out scripted storylines for the camera. There’s even been cases where couples like Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr who split but faked being together for the filming , and others like Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas who were already married but pretended they weren’t during filming. In the scheme of this, this isn't exactly super-flagrant fakery, but that's kind of a problem itself.

The allegation that Kara’s argument with Guillermo over a laptop was faked is disappointing to hear. After all, 90 Day Fiancé viewers tune in to see the real-life struggles couples who attempt to marry across international borders, and a lie about an event so mundane may lead to some wondering what scenes were legitimate.