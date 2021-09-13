Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Fans Are Suspicious Of Corey And Evelin's Latest Storyline

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Fight For Love." Read at your own risk!

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for the third time and are one of the key couples in The Other Way Season 3. As usual, the drama is at a constant high with this couple, but it would seem there's at least some positive momentum for their relationship, as Evelin at last agreed to marry her fiancé. The engagement already produced sparks with Corey's gift of a used dress, and the astronomical price for the wedding, but fans are more than suspicious that their Other Way storyline is all fiction. After all, aren't these two already married?

For those unaware, news surfaced after Corey Rathgeber's 2019 DUI arrest that he and Evelin Villegas had already tied the knot. The news, reported on in early 2020 by Soap Dirt, stated that Evelin's legal documentation in Ecuador has her listed as "married." This all came out pre-COVID, too, which means it was well before the two went into quarantine and before Evelin "finally agreed" to marry Corey.

The theory that Evelin and Corey have secretly been married for some time and are pretending for 90 Day Fiancé storylines isn't exactly new, but it is particularly aggravating to many viewers here in 2021, given how Season 3 of The Other Way is playing their story out. Provided the documents that surfaced are accurate, then the entire wedding story feels a bit fake. Especially moments such as Evelin's sisters telling her she shouldn't get married to Corey, since that ship would have sailed a long time ago. Could they have hidden their marriage from family members.

If Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas really have been married this whole time, even before Season 3 filming happened, then what is the point in watching their story? The drama of the situation is undoubtedly lessened when one realizes there may not be a reason for any of it to have happened to begin with. Plus, if the storyline isn't genuine and is all scripted for the camera, it may discredit the validity of other cast members ' more authentic storylines.

Again though, this is all assuming the initial reports and documents that confirmed Evelin Villegas' status as "married" weren't a mistake or just flat out doctored. That could be the case, implying that everything that's happened in Corey Rathgeber and Evelin's storyline was 100% factual and legit. Unfortunately, that would be kind of a sad revelation if that's the case, because the two have had a real rocky road throughout the entirety of their relationship.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been accused of fudging a storyline. Several cast members over the years have alleged that producers of the TLC series either exaggerated or scripted parts of actual events for couples to help heighten the drama of their storylines. It's not entirely clear why this would've been done in the case of Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, but until someone involved addresses the allegations, there's going to be a crowd of viewers dismissive of their current storyline.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming early on Discovery+ for subscribers. For more on Season 3, read up on the latest happenings with Ariela Weinberg and some of the shocking reveals made about her previous marriage.