I Was Confused By Jessy's Anger About Vittorio's House On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, But Wild New Info May Explain It All

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Schnapps on the Rocks." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Jessy Peralta wasn't happy with Vittorio Palchetti after their tennis outing, but that hasn't been any different than their story thus far on the 2026 TV schedule. Her big move to Italy hasn't been like she thought, but I can't help but be confused that she's so upset that her fiancé's house is better than advertised.

At first, I thought maybe Jessy was just being a diva for the cameras, because what person wouldn't be psyched to learn their future spouse is actually incredibly wealthy? It was a baffling reaction, even if it was tied to lies. However, on the heels of some new information that Vittorio's house is completely fake, it's all starting to make sense.

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Vittorio's Lavish House Is Allegedly An Airbnb Rental

Per supposed evidence found by 90 Day Fiancé insider Shabooty, Vittorio's lavish countryside home is not his house after all, but an Italian villa available on Airbnb. If this is true, Jessy's feelings of shock would make sense, given it's not actually Vittorio's home at all.

Believe it or not, 90 Day viewers have seen similar situations in the past. For example, there was the time when Mahogany Roca tried to pass a rental house as her actual home. The question I have after this latest revelation is whether this is about Vittorio hiding something, or if he and Jessy have actually taken the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way producers on a ride.

Fans Have Other Questions About Vittorio And Jessy's Relationship

90 Day Fiancé fans are digging into the couple and spotting more red flags than we saw with Jonathan and Ally. A Redditor dropped some findings and apparently, Jessy is listed as the marketing director at his company, which is an interesting development. It certainly conflicts with the narrative that he and Jessy's relationship can be chalked up to a chance meeting during his visit to the United States. However, the notion of Jessy having gotten the job post-filming is also a possible.

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It's also worth mentioning that Jessy has appeared on two TLC shows previously. She appeared on the short-lived TLC dating show Find Love Live as well as She's Single: New York.

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Theoretically, it's plausible that a person can find themselves on three unrelated TLC dating shows in six years and still have a totally real committed relationship. It's one of those situations that only gets more suspicious next to the rumor that Vittorio's house is fake, which has me wondering if this entire relationship is scripted.

Cast members have accused 90 Day Fiancé of faking details in the past, and now, I'm looking out for the signs that Vittorio and Jessy aren't actually a couple. Could they just be good friends who wanted to get on TV? Clearly, she has a resume that suggests she wants to be on the small screen. All we can do is speculate, but with that, I'll be watching their storyline with a much closer eye going forward.

I'm expecting a mind-blowing reveal for Jessy and Vittorio to happen at some point, perhaps even wilder than Australia's "no shoes" policy. There's definitely something fishy going on with this storyline, but I'm not quite sure what yet.