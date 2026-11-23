Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "The Parent Trapped." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, or read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way brought back Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, but this wasn't the happy reunion fans might've wanted. Their journey on the 2026 TV schedule kicked off by highlighting a medical emergency with Armando's daughter, Hannah. With that, Armando has since provided an update on the situation.

The 90 Day franchise's most wholesome couple was blindsided by a mysterious illness, which saw Hannah experience a brain bleed. As a result, she needed to be airlifted from Mexico to receive advanced medical care in the United States. The episode showed Kenny meeting her at the hospital, while Armando worked to obtain a visa to try to be with her. Fortunately, she's doing much better in the present day, and as fate would have it, Rubio shared that today is her fourteenth birthday:

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If you're someone who follows Kenny or Armando on social media, so much of this storyline has already been divulged. For example, Hannah has recovered, and while there still isn't a public reason why her brain bleed happened, she appears to be doing very well. As a result of her recovery, she was also able to return to Mexico.

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As for Armando, he was able to obtain an emergency visa to get to the United States to be with Hannah, thanks to some work by Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva. So, for anyone watching the latest episode and holding their breath waiting for some bad news, you can breathe easy now.

Overall, it's been pretty upsetting to watch this unfold on TV, back when Kenny and Armando had no idea how it was going to play out. It's a rare moment where 90 Day Fiancé chooses to roll with an event as it unfolds, despite it clearly not being what they planned to cover from the start.

Fortunately, this was a story with a happy ending, which was not guaranteed. My heart hurt for Kenny when he said he saw Hannah for the first time after she'd been admitted to the hospital in the United States and she looked unsure of who he was. For him, as a parent, that had to be heartbreaking to witness, but it seemed like he was able to put on a brave face for Armando.

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Fans of 90 Day surely know that Hannah is Armando's world and was his daughter from his marriage before he met Kenny. They've lived together happily in Mexico, with Kenny, who moved away from his previous family (as seen in The Other Way Season 2) before joining them.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is full of majors moments, and while we don't know how many of them will play out, I'm happy that we know Hannah is doing better.