90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Latest Ep Had Me Questioning Stig Da Artist's Fame, A Belizean Weighed In

We're getting deep into 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' run as TLC continues airing new episodes on the 2026 TV schedule. After seeing a lot of Sheena and Forrest's drama in recent episodes, we finally got some more footage with Aviva and her famous pop singer boyfriend, Stig.

Their story centered around Aviva arriving in Belize and wondering if she can handle the lifestyle of one of the country's biggest music stars. Of course, I couldn't help but wonder if Stig Da Artist is actually as famous as 90 Day Fiancé has hyped him up to be, and I'm not the only one. Someone on Reddit posed the same question recently, noting his Spotify page doesn't have as many plays as one might expect. An alleged Belizean native chimed in to give their perspective on Stig's fame:

As a Belizean native now residing in the US, he IS a big artist there. He won the local karaoke show (KTV) many, many years ago and has been making music since. He performs at a lot of events throughout the country and his music plays on local radio and TV stations. Literally everyone in the country knows him because our population is really small. You can’t use American metics to measure success there. Spotify also isn’t big there because the majority of people don’t use cards to make purchases (it’s a cash and bank transfer economy).

It is important to note that Belize is a small country, with a population size estimated north of 415,000 people (according to WorldBook). That's about the size of a moderately sized American city like Minneapolis, Minnesota, so yes, Stig is relatively obscure compared to the average American celebrity. Just for reference, Angela Deem and the wild updates she shares on Instagram have double the followers than Belize has people.

All that being said, Aviva is in Belize, where her boyfriend is surrounded by people who all know and love his music. Shortly after her arrival, his manager pulled her aside, noting that he was uncomfortable with their relationship because it could impact Stig's ability to make music. He also said that Stig recently broke up with another woman from the United States, and he didn't believe the singer was over their breakup.

The conversation wasn't quite as wild as Rick Van Vactor's bold argument with Trisha this same episode, given the big secret he's hiding, but it was pretty damn close. To me, it felt as though the manager was trying to stir up problems between Aviva and Stig, hoping they'd break up before her time in Belize was officially over. There's no clear consensus on whether the couple is still together in 2026, so we'll have to wait and see!

Catch Stig and all the other stars of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm invested in seeing how things shake out for all of these couples, especially for a few select favorites I've had since the premiere.