90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Meitalia Had One Big Request For James Tied To Returning To The United States, And I Think It's Fair

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "(500) Days Of Bummer." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

For all my complaining last week about James and Meitalia Solis' wedding episode overlooking the massive problems they faced as a couple, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wasted no time in picking the drama right back up this week. We finally saw them engage in some honest conversation regarding what they want in life, and much to my surprise, Meitalia fired back at James' request to go back to the United States with a demand of her own.

As someone who suspected living in Indonesia was never the real plan for at least one of these 90 Day Fiancé stars, I was glad to see Meitalia finally advocating for herself. For those that missed out, here's what she requested and why I feel it's a reasonable ask given all that she's leaving behind in Indonesia.

Meitalia Finally Revealed Her Terms For Returning To The United States

James told Meitalia in their latest conversation that returning to the United States was more or less inevitable, and while they could one day return to Indonesia, they'd need to go back and actually come up with a formal plan to make it happen. With their savings nearly exhausted after the wedding, and without bulkly profits from banana chips, it just wasn't a sustainable option.

Meitalia seemed to accept that returning to the United States was going to happen, but she had a demand before agreeing to such a major change. She wanted James to sponsor a visa for her sister, Angel, that would allow her to visit. If Meitalia was having to leave Indonesia, she needed the guarantee that at least one person she loved to be able to visit her every so often.

James Was Furious, But I Think The Trade-Off Is Completely Fair

James was pretty pissed about hearing the news about Angel, to the point he started crying out of frustration, thinking it was unfair. While I can understand his perspective, considering the WTF rumors Meitalia's sister raised against him. At the same time, he also has the frustrating habit of blindsiding her with information, so turnabout is fair play in learning he may have to compromise to get his wife to go home.

In my mind, though, this is a completely fair trade-off. James doesn't know if he wants to have children, and Meitalia is lonely in the United States. Giving her a chance to see family more than once every three years sounds like a great idea, and maybe they should at least look into getting another car so she can drive around rather than be trapped in the house all day. I would hate that, so I can understand why she prefers riding around on a motorbike in Indonesia in comparison.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll see if James agrees to the terms when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs next on TLC on Monday, November 11th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see if James agrees to this idea, or if we'll find in the tell-all he never actually followed through should they return home.