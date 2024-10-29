Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Wedding Episode For James And Meitalia Was More Frustrating Than Worthy Of Celebration

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, "Bride And Prejudice." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

James and Meitalia Solis took a break from their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way storyline that's been chaotic from the jump, and were able to put it all aside for their traditional wedding in Indonesia. While it was a joyous event for many in the show, I couldn't help but stew on my couch still upset about the obvious issues that could lead to this married 90 Day couple splitting up.

When James' biggest hater Angel, who they ended up blocking over WTF lies prior to this episode, is giving the couple a pass, I cannot stay silent. The ceremonial wedding might've been fun from an entertainment perspective, but there's no denying at least one person involved was merely participating to mask the obvious issues in their marriage.

James Still Feels Confident Meitalia Will Go Back To The United States

I started to sour on this episode the moment James talked about the awkwardness of the entire event, but getting through it without complaints so her parents will have a fond memory to look back on. He then chased that with the reminder that staying in Indonesia is not sustainable, and a day like this will soften the blow of their leaving for the United States.

Not long after that, we have Meitalia seeing her husband have a good time, and feeling confident they'll remain in Indonesia. This goes back to my core problem with James, which is his knack for making decisions by himself without actually consulting Meitalia at all. This, paired with other red flags, has given the indication he never intended to stay in Indonesia, which would be fine if he wanted to admit it.

Instead, he's putting a ton of energy into telling Meitalia why it's a bad idea to get her to agree, and doing a poor job. In no way did her confessional make it seem like she knew James was more leaning towards returning to the United States, and that's on him for a lack of communication.

Meitalia Still Thinks Children Are On The Table, And James Doesn't

While I disagree with Meitalia feeling she needs to have children to appease her parents and that it'll strengthen their relationship, I can't help but feel bad for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star. Much like the situation with staying in Indonesia, she seems optimistic that James will change his mind about kids, while he proceeds to tell everyone but her that's likely not happening.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We know what 90 Day Fiancé cast members have accused the show of editing to make things appear differently than what really happened, with the latest accusation stemming from Chidi Ikpeamaeze revealing he hadn't dated Rayne Fernandez for years before their filming. There is a possibility that these two are being edited to look like they're constantly on different pages.

Whatever the case may be, I can't help but be very frustrated at what felt like a forced feel-good segment, knowing that nothing was resolved between James and Meitalia. I would've been much happier with some resolution on that front, but I'm beginning to feel that's not happening this season.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let's hope James and Meitalia improve their communication in future episodes and that we get some positive news on their relationship at the end of this season.