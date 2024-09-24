90 Day Fiancé's James And Meitalia Had A Big Conversation About What They Want In Life, And It Has Me Concerned

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "There's Something About Jojo." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I wrote about being frustrated with James' frustrating habit of not discussing important matters with Meitalia, and it appears that's been an issue long before cameras started rolling on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The latest episode showed them having a serious conversation about what they want in life, and I remain more than a little concerned about their future.

As someone who has seen many married 90 Day couples split, I sometimes feel like I'm becoming an low-key expert in spotting warning signs that crop up with these couples. A pretty big one popped up in the latest episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, and it's centered heavily on these two not being unified on their plan for the future.

James And Meitalia Discussed Their Ideal Futures, And They're On Different Pages

Now that James has been in Indonesia for some time, it seemed inevitable a serious talk about their path moving forward was going to occur. They finally started to talk about what the future looks like and how Meitalia's dream of them permanently living in Indonesia and raising their children is looking less and less likely. He can't find steady work without a firm grasp on the language, and even then the money he'd make is far less than what he could make while living in the United States.

It also seems he's making very little effort to make living in Indonesia viable for the record, as he didn't sell off their car before visiting, and keeps reminding her their dog is barred from the country for now. James also didn't make an honest attempt to learn the language despite knowing about this plan for quite a while. It's led me to believe they're not seriously considering moving permanently.

James is pushing to return to the United States, almost as much as Meitalia is pushing to have a baby. She recently told him she felt that a child would make their marriage stronger, which felt like a red flag for their relationship. I felt this even more when he asked if she'd be able to accept if he didn't want children, and she didn't answer. If it isn't clear to the reader, these two are on completely different pages with what they want in life.

Can James And Meitalia Have A Happy Marriage Without One Sacrificing Too Much?

As James and Meitalia discuss their future plans, it's hard to imagine a future in which one of them doesn't give up something they desperately want for the other one's happiness. When it comes time to decide on whether they're going to continue living in Indonesia or return to the United States, will one of them just decide the relationship won't work out?

All we know for now is that it seems like James and Meitalia are still together, based on what they're sharing on social media. Assuming those posts are current, it looks like they could still be living in Indonesia. That said, we've seen couples hold back content all the time for when their season starts to air, so they might be posting old footage for the big reveal at the tell-all they're living in the United States again.

Personally, I'm hoping for a tell-all reveal that they've worked on communicating for, and being a little more honest with one another with what they want in life. If not, it seems that it might be best for these two to go their separate ways before there are children in the picture, as opposed to after. I'm not so sure about Meitalia's claim that children always strengthen a relationship, but I do feel they make breakups much messier.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the latest episode over, now is the perfect time to check out the 2024 TV schedule and see what else is premiering this week and beyond.