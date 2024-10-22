90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Introduced Meitalia's Sister And The WTF Rumors She Spread That Kept Them Estranged For A Year

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Donna Mia." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Just when it seemed there couldn't be any more problems in James and Meitalia Solis' storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, yet another one reared its head in the latest episode to hit the Fall TV schedule. As the couple continued to go back and forth about the feasibility of a life in Indonesia vs. the United States, we learned about her sister and the WTF rumor she started that could've derailed their marriage years ago.

Typically, I'm a fan of 90 Day Fiancé highlighting family members, especially if they have the potential to be featured on a spinoff in the future. I'm not a fan of Meitalia's sister Angel, however, and I think that she had about the worst introduction of a family member we've seen in the TLC franchise.

Meitalia's Sister Angel Started A Wild Rumor About James Before Their Marriage

As we heard in the episode, once Meitalia and James were engaged, Angel began to try to turn the rest of their family against him. Specifically, she told their father that she heard from a friend in the United States that James had a history of mistreating women. The situation escalated to the point where Meitalia and James blocked Angel on social media, and it took nearly two years before she apologized and admitted it was all a lie.

James said that he had moved past it, but he feared Angel's visit would drive a wedge between him and Meitalia. Considering her arrival came just after the couple talked about returning to the United States and her reasons for wanting children when he was apprehensive about it all, I can't say that I blame him.

Angel's Lack Of Remorse For The Lie, And Meitalia's Instant Forgiveness Seems Like A Major Red Flag

The wildest part of Angel's arrival in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was the blatant lack of remorse for making up the lie, and how she continued to treat James as though he were a terrible person. Don't get me wrong, James' constant indecision and refusal to address things in a timely manner is maddening, but Angel doesn't even seem to know that much about him. She's just blindly hating, and is pretty arrogant about doing so.

What's worse is that, unlike her other sister, who encouraged Meitalia to stay in the United States, Angel gives the impression that she very much wants her sister to remain in Indonesia. It's pretty strange, considering Angel lives in Bali, allegedly a full twenty-four-hour drive to their hometown so they wouldn't see each other much anyway. If they return to the United States, which I believe will happen, is the distance that big of an issue for Angel?

I've seen a lot of family members play a role in married 90 Day couples splitting up, and Angel gives off that same energy. Unfortunately for James, it's going to be on Meitalia to step up to her sister and convince her husband deserves a fair shake, rather than make him endure Angel's senseless hatred to appease her. Sadly, I'm not sure that's going to happen, which makes me worry about the long-term health of their marriage on top of all the issues I already had.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As always, stick with CinemaBlend for more on what's happening with the cast.