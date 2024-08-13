Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's James And Metalia Have Me Suspecting They Aren't Really Moving To Indonesia

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "A Risky Business." Watch the episode with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

James and Meitalia continue to be the most frustrating new couple of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 for me. Just when it seemed James' inability to have conversations at appropriate times was bad enough, we've now learned the main thing holding them back from living in Indonesia long-term. As the episode ended with Meitalia bawling and kissing her mother's feet, I truly wondered if they were serious about living in Indonesia, or if this is all for the same of the storyline.

Ironically enough, Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson aren't the only couple with drama tied to a vehicle, as James and Meitalia talked about payments they continue making on their car back home. Here's what we heard about that sitch, and why it has me increasingly convinced they don't have formalized plans to stay in Indonesia.

James And Metalia Still Have A Car In America They're Paying Off

As we learned in "A Risky Business," James is concerned about their ability to live in Indonesia based on their current finances. While he originally planned to move with $10,000 in savings, he said their car back home needed repairs, and they still owe $15,000 toward the vehicle. They're currently making $700 monthly payments toward it and selling banana chips with a margin that only allows them a dollar or less of profit for each sold. So unless something major changes, they'll be extinguishing their savings quickly.

While James and Meitalia fretted about what to do, her parents agreed to pay the debt, and I couldn't help but ask why they even needed to pay a car off in the United States, as opposed to selling or tradiing it in. What good is a vehicle overseas that you never intend to drive anytime soon?

In my mind, it would make more sense to sell it off and use whatever money was made for that to erase a chunk of the debt owed. But with Meitalia's family offering to pay the debt, they're able to hang onto the car without worries. But again, why would they do that without any intentions to drive it anytime soon?

Will James And Meitalia Stay In Indonesia?

I have legitimate doubts as to whether James and Meitalia remain in Indonesia. As I mentioned in a previous reaction, I was blindsided when a family member actively discouraged her from moving back, and it just doesn't make a ton of sense for them to do so. James had a stable job with his family back home, and was making way more than they could hope to make in Indonesia. Perhaps this is why the vehicle hasn't been sold because he assumes Meitalia will eventually realize they need to return home.

Or maybe she won't, and the fact that he's already faced a doomed marriage makes him cautious, thinking they may be the next married 90-day couple to split up. Compared to other couples this season like Josh and Lily, their marriage seems far less stable, at least on the surface. I'm particularly worried about what will happen when they finally have the discussion about having children, and I can assume money will factor into the situation once again.

I'm rooting for James and Meitalia, but I just don't see how living in Indonesia will work out. He doesn't know the language, they can't make enough to buy their own home selling banana chips, and the prospects of him finding a better job in the country are pretty low. I think they'll need to return to the United States and get a better plan before trying this again, and at least ensure they have a stable nest egg before they can seriously consider this.

We'll see if James and Meitalia come up with a new method to stay in Indonesia as their adventure on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues to air on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how this whole crying moment plays out with her parents and if the conversation of children will come up in the future.