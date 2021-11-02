90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Makes Shocking Claims Against His Mother In Social Media Post

90 Day Fiancé hasn’t featured Paul and Karine Staehle for a while, as the couple stepped away from the TLC series and its spinoffs to deal with drama in their relationship . Despite the franchise moving on for now, the drama for the two hasn’t really stopped. It seems Paul is currently in a dispute with his mother, Mary. Fans got wind of the problems after Paul fired off a fiery message on Instagram Stories, which made some shocking claims about his mom.

Mary Staehle served as a helpful resource to Paul in his relationship with Karine, which viewers frequently saw on 90 Day Fiancé. Paul claimed those days are done and posted some messages on since-deleted Instagram Stories (via ScreenRant ) to tell fans how things are with his mom now.

Breaks my heart here in [the] USA my mother never wants to see my kids anymore. I just asked her if she would like to see them for Halloween, and I got a loud NO. She ended up blocking our phone number and got frustrated. We hired a babysitter to help us with the kids when we are working, or Karine is in college. She believes Karine should drop out of school and be a full-time mother. I do not remember the last time she came to our house to visit. In Brazil, Karine’s family loved seeing our kids daily. Here they seem to be a burden. I mean, it’s Halloween. I would hope she would at least see their costumes.

Paul Staehle’s message received almost immediate skepticism from many 90 Day Fiancé fans, perhaps based on Mary’s reputation and what’s been shown on past episodes. Paul’s word is likely under scrutiny here, too, as he’s often told some rather outlandish stories on social media, and frequently, his stories are presented in a way in which he’s done nothing wrong. It’s possible there’s more to the tale here and that Paul’s not sharing all there is to the situation .

In 90 Day Fiancé episodes, viewers saw Paul Staehle interact with his mother Mary and use his child (he now has two) as a way to try and ask her for money. Mary openly put her foot down to Paul on several occasions, to the point that she changed the locks on her home to prevent Paul and Karine from entering the house without her there.

Mary always mentioned she wanted her son to step up and provide for his own family , so it’s possible this whole situation is tied to that sentiment. It’s hard to say how long this feud could last, especially with Paul, because things can often turn on a dime in the situations he gets caught up in.