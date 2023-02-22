90 Day Fiancé's Tiffany Franco Offers Surprisingly Straightforward Insight Into How 'Scripted' The Show Really Is

90 Day Fiancé is one of the wildest reality shows on television, and that's thanks in large part to the couples and the absolutely unbelievable situations they can get caught up in. Situations that are so unbelievable, in fact, that the show has faced accusations of being scripted, including allegations from cast members. The allegations usually come from people who are no longer featured, however, so it's interesting that someone active in the franchise, Tiffany Franco, shared a surprisingly honest response about whether the TLC series is scripted.

Tiffany Franco recently did a Q&A via her Instagram Stories and answered fans' questions about her life and 90 Day Fiancé. In a since-expired post, a fan asked her whether the show was "scripted," hoping for some validation that it wasn't. Tiffany responded to the fan with a pretty definitive answer, but added some details that fans might not have expected:

No, but they give you an idea of what topics to speak up [sic] to cover what needs to be shown on the show.

The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that producers inform the cast members about what they want couples to talk about before filming, which isn't altogether shocking. If that wasn't the case, you'd imagine couples would put up a good front for the camera and then save their upsetting or embarrassing arguments for when the production crews leave for the day.

One could say the arguments are "scripted" insofar as couples are asked to broach specific subjects that could manufacture drama. With that said, it does seem like a lot of those issues shown on camera continue even when the season ends, and that's especially true with Tiffany Franco. She and her ex-husband Ronald Smith have publicly posted about breaking up, reconciling, and breaking up all over again when cameras weren't on them, so there's still truth in these scenes.

Tiffany Franco's response is about the most revealing answer we've gotten from a 90 Day Fiancé cast member who was recently involved in the franchise. Past cast members who were no longer active, like Deavan Clegg, have confessed to pretending to still be with their significant other to be on the show despite previous plans to split.

Stephanie Davison alleged she and her fiancé Ryan Carr were already split before their season even began filming but went along with filming anyway to play out their split on camera. Those are just a few of many past allegations made by former cast members about the show being scripted.

Some might also remember recent drama regarding 90 Day Fiancé's storyline with Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods that revolved around a fight they had at their engagement party. A couple that was allegedly involved in their drama at the party claimed they were misrepresented and weren't aware of any issue at the time, and viewers noticed continuity errors during Ed and Liz's big fight afterward, which suggested the argument was shot more than once.

Tiffany Franco's response certainly sheds some light on 90 Day Fiancé's behind-the-scenes practices, though I'm not sure it's enough to definitively put to rest the "scripted" allegations. We'll just have to see what other cast members say (if anything)!

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Scripted or not, there's tons of drama to be invested in with these latest episodes, and I'm loving every second of it.