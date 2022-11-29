90 Day Fiancé's Tiffany Franco Called Out Ronald Smith During The Single Life Tell-All, And It Didn't Go Well

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Part 1 of the tell-all for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Read at your own risk!

Tiffany Franco tried her best to find a new man and make positive changes in her life during Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but ultimately, filming ended with her right back in South Africa with her ex-husband Ronald Smith. 90 Day Fiancé fans were left to wonder for a week whether the on-and-off couple was back on, and finally got some answers about what we missed and what was going on with the couple during the tell-all. Tiffany called out Ronald for some troubling behavior that reportedly went down after the end of filming, and it didn’t go well at all.

Experienced 90 Day Fiancé fans should be familiar with a messy tell-all by now, but this was messy on another level. I’d even be bold enough to say it trumped Angela Deem’s boob-flashing argument and any altercation between Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast, which is saying something. It also makes me hope that Tiffany and Ronald are done as a couple, provided all we learned in this latest episode is true.

What Reportedly Happened With Tiffany And Ronald

90 Day: The Single Life tell-all host Shaun Robinson asked Tiffany and Ronald for an update on where things stood between them, and it was the Tiffany show from there on out. Tiffany revealed she agreed to give Ronald another chance to try and salvage their marriage after their latest breakup , and he ruined his chance rather definitively during her stay in South Africa.

Tiffany alleged that three days after she and Ronald decided to start over, she found out that he was still in contact with and receiving money from an ex-girlfriend. Tiffany also alleged that Ronald stole her debit card and pulled out $250 from her account to go and gamble. The tell-all cast members in attendance were in shock to hear about all this, and I'd wager many at home had the same reaction. Sure, Ronald and Tiffany have had a lot of issues in the past, but I know I hadn't expected an update this negative.

How Ronald Reacted To Tiffany's Big Revelations

Ronald did not take Tiffany’s accusations lying down, though could only do so much to intervene considering he joined the tell-all via webcam. Ronald denied a lot of what Tiffany said, and also mentioned at one point that Tiffany manipulated him while they were in South Africa. The tell-all closed with Tiffany and Ronald going back and forth when Ronald abruptly ended the conversation by punching and breaking the camera he was using for the tell-all.

A short preview for Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all showed that another camera was present when Ronald broke the camera. Ronald is seen in this scene walking with his back towards the camera out of the room and warning the person following him not to continue. He’s clearly upset about what Tiffany said about him in the tell-all, but will he return and defend himself? Is it even possible for him to return and defend himself after breaking a camera?

I don’t have the answers to these questions, but after seeing Ronald’s aggression and hearing the allegations from Tiffany about her time in South Africa, I truly hope that this is their final breakup. No offense to either, but if they’re a part of the 2023 TV schedule and have a presence in an upcoming spinoff, I’d almost be inclined to skip out because it’s clear this relationship is really unhealthy for all parties involved.