90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed Jovi's Big Secret To Yara, And I Feel Like This Is The Wildest Betrayal Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Where Did You Go Last Night?" Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort has dropped some big secrets surrounding major 90 Day Fiancé couples, but nothing quite at the level of what we learned during the latest spinoff episode. After Yara Dufren came clean to Jovi about using birth control while they tried for a second child, it was now his turn to share a bombshell secret, and in my opinion, it might just be the biggest betrayal of the series yet, even exceeding Jovi's past issues with strippers in terms of the couple's frequently highlighted issues.

If you're not watching 90 Day: The Last Resort but invested in Jovi and Yara's story, now is the time to fire up that Max subscription. Jovi revealed a secret about his work that he's previously only shared with his mother, and now that Yara is aware, I'm not sure where their story is heading.

Jovi Revealed He Secretly Rejected A Job Offer Closer To Home

Jovi's job in the oil industry requires him to spend a month or longer away from his family. 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed his employer offered a job closer to home. The trade-off would be a more traditional nine-to-five job, and wouldn't require him to travel overseas and be gone for long periods.

Despite the fact that the change would allow him to be homebound for longer stretches, Jovi ultimately opted to not only keep his current job, but to not even mention to Yara that the new position was even offered. He reasoned that she "wouldn't understand" why he wanted to keep his current status quo, and it wasn't worth the bother to bring it up. When he told his mom, however, even she chastised him for leaving Yara out of the loop.

Why Jovi's Decision Was The Biggest Betrayal Yet

Those following Jovi and Yara on 90 Day Fiancé know how big of a deal it was for him to turn down this job. Yara has expressed many times how much she hates him leaving so often for long periods while she's back in the United States with their daughter, Mylah.

The situation became so uncomfortable for Yara that she tried to purchase a place back in Ukraine as a hub to travel to see her mother during those long work periods. Jovi feared her mother was instigating and trying to influence her secretly by driving home the idea that their owning a second home overseas was not feasible.

Yara was beyond upset about Jovi not sharing the job offer, especially considering it hadn't even been a point of discussion to even judge whether or not it was a good option. Ultimately, she understood that he preferred an entire month off where he was completely available to the family rather than a more traditional job where he'd be gone for large chunks of the weekdays. Yara felt the trust in their relationship was at an all-time low and couldn't just move on from him hiding something so hurtful.

Is this the type of secret that could lead to a split between Jovi and Yara? I doubt it, and based on their social media, it doesn't seem like fans have any reason to worry about the strength of their marriage right now. Still, there are clear communication issues at place, so here's hoping the therapy sessions can help mend such rough patches before they become completely unfrayed.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Jovi and Yara are not the only veteran couple going through problems, so tune in and see what's happening with all your favorites and their significant other.