Rihanna Is Totally A 90 Day Fiancé Fan, And She Had Only Kind Words To Share In DMs With Yara Dufren

Celebrities are just like us. When they aren't out entertaining the world and doing interviews, they're just chilling at home watching TV. This includes a franchise like 90 Day Fiancé, which allegedly has a fan in Drake, as well as pop superstar and recent Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna. It turns out the singer had some kind words for Yara Dufren a while back, and the reality star was willing to share the details of what went down in their DMs.

Jovi and Yara Dufren, whose recent appearance in 90 Day: The Last Resort can be binged right now with a Max subscription, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Yara's Instagram conversation with Rihanna a while ago. She broke down the exchange between them and the sweet compliment Rihanna paid her:

I messaged her to tell her congratulations when she was pregnant, OK? And she messaged me back and say, you're such a good mom and I wish I could be good mama like you.

Yara confessed that the sweet message resulted in a two-day pause before she could muster up a 'thank you,' mainly because she was so excited to hear from Rihanna. Jovi backed her up by saying the response was very sweet, and fans can imagine Yara loved hearing someone thought she was a good mother to their daughter Mylah.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy back in February when she performed for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The news came as a shock to fans, who had only just seen a video of her first child not long before. The singer welcomed her son, Riot Rose, back in late August, along with the father, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple currently has two children together.

As for Jovi and Yara, they've spent 90 Day: The Last Resort struggling with whether or not they will have a second child. Yara confessed in a therapy session that the reason they'd been trying for months with no success was because she was still taking her birth control and was unsure if she wanted a child. Jovi felt blindsided by the reveal, but they managed to come to an agreement that maybe it was best to wait to decide on a second child at a later date.

90 Day: The Last Resort has seemingly helped Jovi and Yara build a stronger bond in their marriage, though it's created struggles for others. I think it's fair to debate some of the merits of Last Resort in terms of being a couples therapy-based show, but it has created some entertaining moments, which is ultimately what the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is about. Where else can people tune in and watch Big Ed Brown expose himself to Angela Deem?

Catch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Those behind on episodes can always hop on over to Max to catch up and check out the wide variety of other 90 Day content on there too.