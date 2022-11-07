90 Day Fiancé: Why Yara's Mom Comes Off Like An Instigator In Latest Drama With Jovi

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Meet Me Halfway.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 has been rough on its couples, but despite Jovi and Yara Dufren’s past struggles with strippers and partying with friends, their relationship has appeared remarkably stable on the whole. That changed recently, thanks to disagreements about purchasing property in Prague, and I can’t help but think that Yara’s mother Olga comes off as an unnecessary instigator in this latest drama.

Jovi and Yara made a trip to Prague to visit Olga in the earlier days of the still-ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Throughout their stay, Olga continued to push her daughter when it comes to about buying a place in Prague, seemingly because of the long stretches Jovi is gone for his job . During a walk-through of an apartment, however, Olga revealed her true reasons for thinking it so important for Yara to have a place of her own in that area, saying:

It would be so nice if you get an apartment here. You would be closer to me and you would have your own property. Because people are very unpredictable. You never know how your relationship with Jovi will be.

Olga went on to state in a separate interview that she believes Jovi doesn’t want to purchase a property in Prague because he doesn’t like the idea of Yara visiting her at any given time. She also re-affirmed to wanting her daughter to have her own place in the event that her relationship with Jovi isn't meant to last the long haul. I understand her reasoning from a motherly perspective, though I also can’t help but wonder if she’s unnecessarily causing tension between Jovi and Yara by pushing the issue in such a way, at least at this point in their lives.

After all, Yara received a big wake-up call when she realized a budget of $150,000 wouldn’t travel quite as far as she thought it would in downtown Prague. The 90 Day Fiancé couple was shown a run-down one-bedroom apartment, which was a far cry from the three-bedroom luxury living space Yara originally envisioned with their budget. In Olga’s defense, Jovi looked absolutely thrilled by how dreary the apartment looked, so that might have inspired her projecting some harsh words about him at that moment.

90 Day Fiancé viewers might also point out there was some clear tension between Jovi and Olga from their first scene in this season. Jovi caught some flak from fans for being upset that Olga frequently speaks to Yara in Ukrainian, and stated she should learn to “speak English” so that he can be in on what they’re talking about. Jovi has also seemed generally grumpy their entire stay in Prague thus far, so it’s possible Olga’s words were inspired in part by his behavior.

I guess it was only a matter of time before Jovi and Yara joined the trend of every 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 couple questioning the future of their relationship. Thankfully, they still seem to be a far cry away from destroying each other’s cars or making wild accusations about each other at public events, but who knows how Olga’s thoughts to Yara may impact them long-term. Hopefully, we’re not in for some sad news at the Tell-All special because things seem so much better for them than even a season prior.