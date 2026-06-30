90 Day: The Last Resort's Shekinah Turned The Entire Cast Against Her After One Big Insult

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Chance for Honor." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subcription, and read at your own risk!

Paola Mayfield said weeks ago on 90 Day: The Last Resort that including alcohol in the retreat was a bad idea, and the latest throwdown at the bar might be proof. Shekinah Güven and Thaís Ramone exchanged words during the night out, and it resulted in the former dropping an insult that turned the entire cast against her.

The latest drama on the 2026 TV schedule spinoff started with Shekinah going after Patrick Mendes, saying he was an instigator in the drama happening between Guillermo and Kara Rojer. Thaís stepped in to defend her man, and after a few barbs were exchanged back and forth, Shekinah said the following:

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Get this b--ch out of here. Go back to your country. You suck.

The words dropped like a bomb in the bar, and as the entire cast got up in arms about the comment, Shekinah made a quick exit while Sarper chased behind. Meanwhile the rest of the cast stayed behind to make sure Thaís was ok, and to express shock that Shekinah would make such a comment.

Even Thaís was in shock, and stepped aside to speak about the moment in a confessional. She echoed the same thoughts that everyone else had at the table, in that she didn't know how the spouse of a immigrant could make such a hurtful remark:

She has a partner from another country. I mean, why [was] she saying that to me? That was so disrespectful, so inappropriate, and she totally crossed the line to me.

Rebecca Parrott agreed and noted that of all the lines you may cross in an argument with an immigrant, that's the one thing you don't say. Kara added that she was willing to hear Shekinah's side of the argument at first, but she completely lost her after that statement.

Shekinah's insult was so big, it even encouraged Guillermo to agree with Kara, which says a lot, seeing as they were on the road to divorce even before 90 Day: The Last Resort. Guillermo said the topic is especially sensitive in the United States these days, what with what's happening in politics:

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Go back to your country. That comment bothers me so much because it's literally the fight we've been having in America and it feels so painful. We've been doing so much as an immigrant, and to have this fake person literally say, 'Go back to your country,' it's probably one of the most disrespectful things I've ever heard.

As it stands right now, it seems like Shekinah and Sarper could end up leaving 90 Day: The Last Resort, with her being largely over being on the series. She even said as much in a recent social media post, as rumors swirl that she and Sarper may divorce.

Coincidentally enough, Thaís and Patrick made the news recently as well as their divorce proceedings went public. It's not looking good for any of the couples involved in this season, and I'm sure Patrick's brother John showing up to weigh in on their marriage is not going to help things. We'll see how things end up for all couples involved as the series continues, but I bet we're going to see some tense conversations in future episodes if Shekinah does stick around.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm fully invested in this season after the latest episode, and can't wait to see the fallout from what happens following the incident at the bar.