90 Day: The Last Resort's Pao Finally Voiced The Same Spinoff Complaint I've Had For All Three Seasons

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Last Crown Standing." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It took 3 seasons for a 90 Day: The Last Resort star to point out what I've been saying since the beginning. That said, shout out to Paola Mayfield for her recent comments as the 2026 TV schedule airs her and husband Russ' drama, because why is there unlimited alcohol at a couples therapy retreat?

Paola mentioned it as she and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé cast prepared for an "etiquette class," in which they'd have a dinner with unlimited wine. As everyone excitedly got into their best-dressed attire, Paola admitted in her confessional segment that the whole thing seemed like a bad idea:

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I'm a little bit nervous because we have to do this couples therapy. And to be honest, I don't think it's a great idea to mix therapy, unlimited wine, and sharp knives.

Paola bringing up the fact they're offered up unlimited alcohol on a couples therapy retreat feels like a bad idea, and I've talked about that before.

I'm so happy that someone on the cast finally vocalized an issue I've had since the start of this series. So much drama in 90 Day: The Last Resort stems from fights that happen due to alcohol consumption at the resort. As such, the therapists spend almost as much time navigating drama between cast members who get into it for one reason or another, or couples that have fights because of the drinking.

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It's already happened in Season 3, with Jenny and Sumit Singh getting into it at the hotel after he drank too much the first evening at the resort. While one could make the argument that it pointed to an issue in their relationship that needed to be addressed, it probably could've been approached with a lot less heartache had they not spent the entire night arguing about it beforehand.

To be clear, I'm not against the 90 Day Fiancé couples drinking at the resort. It's more the fact that there always seems to be alcohol around, and situations in which the cast are encouraged to indulge all in the name of creating more entertainment for the viewers at home. It feels gross to do, especially when some of these couples are on the verge of splitting up after getting married.

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I think, at the end of the day, these couples are on 90 Day: The Last Resort to get help. It seems counter-intuitive to offer unlimited alcohol to the cast as they work through these problems, especially when we have many cases in the past two seasons in which it contributed to bigger problems. I'd love to see couples experience real growth from this spinoff, but I'm not seeing that yet this season.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is quickly spiraling out of control as its couples get real personal with their issues in their relationships, and continue to have issues with others as well.