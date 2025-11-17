90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Tell-All Has Me Suspecting One Couple Is Trying To Repeat Ariela And Biniyam's Situation

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 episode "Tell-All Part 2." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

There are a lot of dysfunctional couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9. We've seen quite a few couples fighting for their marriage, though I'm beginning to suspect one couple isn't trying all that hard to reconcile: Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer. In fact, I think they're just "together" for the sake of getting another invite to a spinoff, and going to do something we saw 90 Day Fiancé's Biniyam and Ariela Shibre do before they split up.

Biniyam and Ariela were one of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars ahead of their marriage, but it didn't last. The married 90 Day couple split up after a couple of years of marriage, but not before appearing on another spinoff to seal the deal. I'm feeling like Kara and Guillermo are headed on the same path, hoping to get a payday from TLC before officially dissolving the marriage.

I'm Not Sure I Believe Kara And Guillermo Are Actually Trying To Save Their Marriage

There are no clear-cut rules to how long a couple should be separated before they either reconcile or move on, but it does feel like Kara and Guillermo are dragging their feet. Neither had much to say about what they're doing to "save their marriage," but they spent a good deal of time talking to Shaun Robinson about whose name should be on the deed of their home. Robinson even directly asked Kara why they were still separated and hadn't just divorced already, to which she claimed she just didn't want to change things too much.

I Think, Similar To Ariela And Biniyam, They're Waiting Until 90 Day: The Last Resort To Officially Move Forward With Their Divorce

I hate to be Mr. Cynical, but I think there's a chance that Kara and Guillermo are essentially divorced for all emotional intents and purposes, and their connection is only legally binding still. I think they're holding out for another season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where they can both appear, get paid, and then agree to a divorce with the cameras rolling. Essentially, it'll be the same thing Ariela and Biniyam did in The Last Resort Season 2, and if things are already headed that way, why not make some money?

Doing this would require that Guillermo and Kara pretend they still want to save their marriage, but they have some experience in that department. Kara claimed in their debut season that producers encouraged them to argue about Guillermo buying a laptop, and that the whole thing was scripted for drama.

I should also note that while Ariela and Biniyam are the most recent example of a 90 Day: The Last Resort couple "splitting up" when it seemed their relationship was long over, they weren't the first. Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata followed a similar pattern during the inaugural season, despite viewer chatter suggesting they had split up and were finished much sooner.

It's making me realize the downside of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and that we may not see couples explicitly admit whether they're together or separated on social media anymore. There's no sense in giving the answer away for free if a payday can be secured, and while I get that, I hate that it may lead to more scripted scenes in this series that robs us of the reality behind it all.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to hear from the rest of the cast after the latest episode provided too much information about the couples I'm not invested in, so let's hope for some exciting conversations in the next part.