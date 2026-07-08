90 Day: The Last Resort's Shekinah Debuted A Radical New Look Following Controversy With Thaís

Shekinah Güven has a brand new look to show off not long after her controversial scene with Thaís Ramone aired on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Amidst trouble with her husband Sarper, and claims that she'll no longer work in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Shekinah took to social media to show off her new hairstyle, or I guess a lack thereof.

Shekinah is now officially the second 90 Day Fiancé female cast member to shave her head, with Jasmine Pineda doing the same back in October. She hard-launched the change by posting a video of her in the act of shaving to Instagram, and staring at the camera:

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No, Shekinah isn't pulling a Britney Spears, with mysterious reasons behind why she shaved her head. The reality star confessed she's worn wigs for a long time and became tired of seeing her original hair falling out in clumps. Shaving her head is a way of reminding herself her beauty is not attached to hair, and it may make any future wigs fit better as well. For now, she's rocking the buzzed look, and rang in the Fourth of July with a bleached blonde look:

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It's hard not to notice the lack of 90 Day Fiancé stars in her comments, as the only name I recognized was Manon Berryman. Typically, stars of the franchise like to hype each other up in the comments, though Shekinah may be on the outs with many. A recent episode featured her telling Thaís to "Go back to her country," which didn't sit right with many immigrants in the cast and their spouses.

Based on how she's talking, it sounds like anyone who wants to see her in episodes in the future will need to finish out this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort as it airs on the 2026 TV schedule, or watch old episodes with an HBO Max subscription. Of course, there are some who think she's just putting on a show for the cameras and fans, and attempting to capture the spotlight while embracing a new role as the villain of the TLC franchise.

Personally, I'm not sure what to believe. While I do admit that all 90 Day stars are incentivized to try and stay entertaining even when they aren't on camera, especially when it comes to their relationships. If there's a hint that Shekinah and Sarper are headed toward divorce, then obviously fans will want to see them on another season. At the same time, we've seen married 90 Day couples split all the time, so I can totally buy that Shekinah is upset at the franchise for not helping her more on 90 Day: The Last Resort when her marriage was allegedly in crisis.

I'll also say that most anyone who has watched 90 Day: The Last Resort can attest that it is not a suitable substitute for couples therapy. Fans have long criticized the spinoff for being more of a resort vacation for the married couples as they're offered lots of alcohol and prodded into fights. It makes for good television, but I think it's more than fair to say it's not the most effective way to save a marriage.