90 Day: The Last Resort's Shekinah Called Out The Show For Negative Impact On Marriage: 'One Reason Why I'm Done...'

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort. Watch the season with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3's fallout continues on social media, with Shekinah Güven being the latest to speak out about the couples therapy spinoff. A couple of months after hinting that their marriage may be ending, Shekinah is now taking aim at the TLC series and suggesting it only exacerbated her issues with Sarper.

Shekinah sounded off on 90 Day: The Last Resort on her Instagram Stories, as the spinoff continues to air on the 2026 TV schedule. Amidst rumors that she and Sarper are on the road to divorce thanks to his joining dating sites while traveling on the road for his stand-up comedy, she's now pointing a finger at their latest reality stint.

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How Shekinah Thinks 90 Day: The Last Resort Negatively Impacted Her Marriage

Shekinah's latest gripe against 90 Day: The Last Resort came while watching an episode, which showed Sarper standing with Paola Mayfield, who had her own grievances about the show, next to a poster of the female reproductive system. Shekinah began a rant about the show and talked about how she was respectful during filming, but her husband wasn't:

Out of respect for my husband, I declined answering inappropriate questions and playing inappropriate games with other women's husbands on this show. Yet, here is my husband willing and ready to do anything and everything he's told.

It sounds like Shekinah wasn't comfortable with Sarper taking part in the games, which might've caused some tension between them when the cameras weren't rolling. So far, 90 Day: The Last Resort portrays them as the most stable couple at the retreat, though she's pushing back against that narrative. In fact, Shekinah said she and Sarper were on the "verge of divorce," and blamed the show for making things worse:

One reason why I'm done with this franchise is because how they took us, a couple on the verge of divorce, and chose to put us in inappropriate situations like games in sex swings and naming the parts of the genitalia, with my husband being the only one paired with someone's wife. Did they not care how Russ and I would feel watching this later? Clearly, they didn't care!

Assuming there were conversations had in advance, I can understand why Shekinah would be upset. At the same time, it's not like any of this is new to 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Shekinah Took Shots At Paola Mayfield

Whether it was due to a comment made by a fan or someone else, Shekinah took a shot at Paola as well. She claimed she wasn't jealous of her co-star, but then dropped a pretty rough insult as well:

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This isn't a jealousy issue cause I could never be jealous of this heifer. This is a RESPECT ISSUE.

The comment felt a bit unnecessary, especially since Paola didn't choose to be paired up with Sarper. Also, by all accounts, she and Russ are doing fine in their marriage, so there's nothing to suggest she has anything to do with what went down on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

All this to say, I can't imagine actively pursuing a divorce, all whilst watching the end of your marriage play out on reality television. It's understandable if Shekinah feels any type of way about 90 Day: The Last Resort, especially if she was led to believe it would heal her relationship rather than cause more problems. Couples therapy doesn't work for everyone, and let's be real, this spinoff has been questionable from the start.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's so much drama happening off-camera regarding this spinoff, so be sure to stick with us as we look for more updates on the cast.