A Major 90 Day Fiancé Star Might've Confirmed A Split In The Weirdest Way

90 Day Fiancé couples split and get back together all the time, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen break-up news surface within this franchise quite like this. A prominent franchise star may have just confirmed a separation from his wife, something many fans have been halfway expecting for a while now, but it’s all really confusing given the way in which the supposed news was delivered. More specifically, Asuelu Pulaa seemed to hint that he’s no longer with Kalani Faagata through a TikTok skit, for lack of a better word, because why not?

Fans are trying to figure out what’s what after Asuelu posted a TikTok on Sunday in which the 90 Day Fiancé veteran was taking out the garbage and went into a fake coughing-spasm fit — cough-syncing, if you will — to represent fans of the show just finding out that he’s single. It’s a lot easier to understand by seeing than anything else, so check out the video below:

Asuelu shared the TikTok on his Instagram page, where he then made things even more confusing by adding the caption, “Sometimes your dreams never come true,” followed by “#mybooholeishurts.” The hashtag is a reference to one of Asuelu’s iconic scenes in the franchise, though it's admittedly a strange one to bring up given the context.

My best guess is that Asuelu is saying fans get “sick” when they hear he and Kalani are no longer together, given he looks far more pained than anything else. But this would make more sense if news of their breakup had surfaced before the release of this video, but as it stands, this is the only direct "evidence" they aren’t together. And it's not even clear how he feels about any of it.

A quick trip to Kalani’s Instagram page doesn’t add much context to the situation, though it’s worth noting that Asuelu isn’t in any of her recent photos. Fans suspected something was up between the two during their latest appearance on 90 Day Diaries, but considering so much of their storyline in 90 Day Fiancé revolved around potential divorce , it’s understandable if some would be blindsided by this development actually coming to be.

It’s worth noting we still don’t know with 100% certainty if Asuelu and Kalani are separated, divorced, on a break, or if everything is just fine and this is just some bad, misunderstood joke. Kalani could easily clear things up by posting about the situation, or Asuelu could by posting less cryptic videos about what is happening. Then again, it’s possible this is all intentional. After all, they are one of 90 Day Fiancé’s more prominent couples, and it’s possible they’re still under contract and getting paid to keep drawing attention to the show.

If that’s the case, there are likely nondisclosure agreements in place to prevent them from saying too much, which might mean Asuelu’s video is intentionally cryptic, even if calling himself single is pretty specific. Fans are invested, of course, and want to know whether or not they’re the next couple who called it quits , or if the situation is more complicated than that. We can only wait for more details and possibly see Kalani and Asuelu’s story unfold in an upcoming season of the TLC franchise.