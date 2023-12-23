Aaron And Nick Carter's Mother Speaks Out After Their Sister Bobbie Jean's Death At 41

Just a little over a year after Aaron Carter died at the age of 34 , the Carter family is sadly facing another tragedy in their family this holiday season. The second eldest sibling in the brood, Bobbie Jean Carter, died at 41 on Saturday morning in Florida after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Amidst the heartbreaking development, Jane -- the mother to Bobbie Jean, Aaron and Nick Carter -- shared a statement.

Jane Carter, who also previously experienced the death of 25-year-old daughter Leslie Carter in 2012 ahead of Aaron's in 2022, spoke to TMZ about her most recent loss. In her words:

I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.

Bobbie Jean Carter, who was one of five siblings, led a much more private life than her older brother Nick Carter, who was a member of the Backstreet Boys before going solo. And of course, Aaron Carter was a pop sensation in his own right. Bobbie Jean was reportedly involved in her brothers’ careers in the early 2000s, though, serving as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist to them. She also appeared on eight episodes of the reality series House of Carters back in 2006. Her grieving mother also said this:

[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.

Bobbie Jean is survived by her young daughter, Bella. The Carter sibling dealt with substance abuse issues in the past and had been arrested, most recently over this past summer when she allegedly stole packs of stickers from Hobby Lobby, per TMZ . After she was apprehended for the theft, the police found fentanyl in her purse and she was subsequently placed on suicide watch at the jail after threatening to kill herself while with the jail deputies.

The tragic news of Bobbie Jean’s death comes as the Carter family is still very much processing the loss of Aaron Carter. Last month, Nick Carter got emotional while reflecting on the death of his brother around the first anniversary, saying the loss is “still unbelievable” to him and that the death “hurts” when he thinks about it. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5, 2022. In April, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accidental drowning after the singer allegedly inhaled difluoroethane and took alprazolam. In the aftermath, many paid tribute, including former girlfriend Hilary Duff and his fiancée Melanie Martin, who honored him on Thanksgiving.

Our hearts go out to the Carter family during this time as the news of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death is revealed. We also forward our deepest condolences to the friends and extended family at this time. May Bobbie Jean rest in peace.