Aaron And Nick Carter's Mother Speaks Out After Their Sister Bobbie Jean's Death At 41
The tragic news comes just over a year after Aaron Carter died at the age of 34.
Just a little over a year after Aaron Carter died at the age of 34, the Carter family is sadly facing another tragedy in their family this holiday season. The second eldest sibling in the brood, Bobbie Jean Carter, died at 41 on Saturday morning in Florida after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Amidst the heartbreaking development, Jane -- the mother to Bobbie Jean, Aaron and Nick Carter -- shared a statement.
Jane Carter, who also previously experienced the death of 25-year-old daughter Leslie Carter in 2012 ahead of Aaron's in 2022, spoke to TMZ about her most recent loss. In her words:
Bobbie Jean Carter, who was one of five siblings, led a much more private life than her older brother Nick Carter, who was a member of the Backstreet Boys before going solo. And of course, Aaron Carter was a pop sensation in his own right. Bobbie Jean was reportedly involved in her brothers’ careers in the early 2000s, though, serving as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist to them. She also appeared on eight episodes of the reality series House of Carters back in 2006. Her grieving mother also said this:
Bobbie Jean is survived by her young daughter, Bella. The Carter sibling dealt with substance abuse issues in the past and had been arrested, most recently over this past summer when she allegedly stole packs of stickers from Hobby Lobby, per TMZ. After she was apprehended for the theft, the police found fentanyl in her purse and she was subsequently placed on suicide watch at the jail after threatening to kill herself while with the jail deputies.
The tragic news of Bobbie Jean’s death comes as the Carter family is still very much processing the loss of Aaron Carter. Last month, Nick Carter got emotional while reflecting on the death of his brother around the first anniversary, saying the loss is “still unbelievable” to him and that the death “hurts” when he thinks about it. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5, 2022. In April, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accidental drowning after the singer allegedly inhaled difluoroethane and took alprazolam. In the aftermath, many paid tribute, including former girlfriend Hilary Duff and his fiancée Melanie Martin, who honored him on Thanksgiving.
Our hearts go out to the Carter family during this time as the news of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death is revealed. We also forward our deepest condolences to the friends and extended family at this time. May Bobbie Jean rest in peace.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley