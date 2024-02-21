Abbott Elementary's Cast Has Been Great In Season 3, But One Character Needs More Love

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is in full swing on the 2024 TV schedule , which means everyone’s favorite school staffers are back to doing what they love best. (Though the lovable Janine Teagues does have a new job , and some fans have complex feelings about it.) While a handful of episodes have aired thus far, series star and EP Quinta Brunson and her team are firing on all cylinders. Of course, some serious praise should also go to the cast, who’ve absolutely been crushing it so far. However, as I watch them bring their all each week, something’s been bothering me. And it stems from the fact that I truly believe one main character deserves more love.

Which Character On The Hit Sitcom Is Being Underserved And How?

On the whole, this hit sitcom features an incredibly talented ensemble cast that’s made up of younger talent and seasoned veterans. Everyone is too perfect. Quinta Brunson shines as the always cheerful Janine Teagues, while Tyler James Williams skillfully embodies the well-meaning (and awkward) Gregory Eddie. And, of course, how could one not mention the great Sheryl Lee Ralph’s flawless work as Barbara Howard, which garnered the actress a 2022 Emmy win .

Also among the talented roster of performers is William Stanford Davis, who hilariously embodies the eccentric – yet cerebral – janitor Mr. Johnson. Davis has proven to be a scene-stealer, and that’s due to his winning performance and the clever writing from the show’s scribes. However, I’d argue that the veteran actor’s character could be utilized more than he is at this point in the workplace comedy’s run.

It’s fair to say that Mr. Johnson has become a fan-favorite character, and it’s hard to imagine the show without him. What I’ve come to realize, though, is that his appearances are usually in service to a larger narrative thread. For instance, in the recent episode “Gregory's Garden Goofballs,” the sly sanitation expert busted Gregory’s chops over his supposed “cool teacher” status. And, during the two-part Season 3 premiere, Johnson wowed students during career day by telling them stories of his extensive career path. Those were great moments, but both put the character in a supporting capacity. There’s also the fact that his overall presence in all of the installments was relatively minimal compared to those of the other characters.

What Could Be Done To Refine How This Abbott Character Is Used?

I’d like to make it absolutely clear that I’m happy that the writers and producers are utilizing the character in fun ways. Still, there’s surely room for improvement. When I think about it, I don’t think there’s been an episode just yet that has put Mr. Johnson at the center of an “A plot.” The solution to this predicament is clear – just craft a few more stories that put more focus on the character.

That shouldn’t be hard either, especially considering what we know about Mr. Johnson at this point. As mentioned before, he has an intriguing and somewhat mysterious past, which the writers could mine for even more material. He’s also a conspiracy theorist, and there are surely plenty of A plot-level stories to tell based on that characteristic alone. All in all, there are plenty of possibilities for the custodian. All he needs is a chance to branch out so that William Stanford Davis gets to flex his acting muscles and add layers to his beloved character.

Now, of course, there are still other storylines that Abbott has to manage in Season 3, including the relationship between Janine and Gregory . And the other characters still need to be effectively serviced as well. Yet this fan humbly asks that the writers consider sharing a little more of the wealth with Mr. Johnson.