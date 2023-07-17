After Abbott Elementary’s Taraji P. Henson Received Emmy Nom, She Opened Up About Why The Role Is A Full-Circle Moment For Her Career

Taraji P. Henson made a splash on Abbott Elementary with her guest-star turn as Janine Teagues' wayward mother, Vanetta. Her irreverent role earned her praise from critics and viewers alike. The positive reception ultimately led to the Oscar nominee scoring her third Primetime Emmy nomination. Compared to her earlier Emmy noms, this particular one was special for Henson, as she revealed why her Abbott guest spot marked a full-circle moment for her career.

The Empire actress’ Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nom is only one of the ABC sitcom's seven Emmy nominations. Before Abbott, Taraji P. Henson was known more for her dramatic roles in series like Empire and Person of Interest. However, the TV and film star began her Hollywood career guest-starring on notable sitcoms like Sister, Sister and The Parent’ Hood. Those gigs were part of the now-52-year-old actress' mission to become a sitcom star. The Hollywood A-lister said to Entertainment Weekly:

I came out here almost 30 years ago thinking that I was going to land a hit sitcom. I came out here to be a funny girl, and then I booked Baby Boy, and it was drama after drama after drama. So, I'm just grateful to be seen as the comedic actress that I came out here to be. I'm like, 'God, they finally see me.'

It appears that Taraji P. Henson got one step closer to her dream after playing Janine’s mother. She proved she could manage one-liners and comedic timing with ease. Maybe the Emmy nod could lead to Henson getting more guest spots on Abbott or other sitcoms. And if the award-winning actress plays her cards right, this could get her some momentum towards her own sitcom.

Despite the acclaim she received for her scene-stealing role, the Benjamin Button alum didn’t expect this latest Primetime Emmy nom, which comes years after she scored two for Empire. She just viewed the role as a way in which she could flex her funny bones:

I literally didn't expect anything. I just wanted to go and be funny and have fun on that show. I love Abbott. I'm such a huge fan of the show and of [creator] Quinta Brunson. I'm very proud of her and what she's been able to accomplish.

When you're an actor, I'm sure there's nothing like having a job you love and getting awards buzz for it. The 52-year-old actress landed her role after she and Abbott Elementary creator Qunita Brunson were guests on the competition series That’s My Jam. The Internet was already excited upon hearing Henson would play Janine's mom on the mockumentary. The hiring was incredibly personal for the former Cookie Lyon actress considering that she was once a substitute teacher herself. Upon Brunson writing the role for her, the Oscar-nominated actress was doubtful about playing a mom before reaching an epiphany about aging gracefully in Hollywood.

Taraji P. Henson faces stiff competition from other nominees, like her TV daughter Qunita Brunson and Judith Light. Still, she has a good chance of winning, in my estimation. Viewers will find out who takes home the gold when the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys air on Fox on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can watch Henson’s scene-stealing guest role by streaming Abbott Elementary using a Hulu subscription. Be sure to keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule for information on upcoming premieres.