Abbott Elementary’s Taraji P. Henson Humorously Recalls The Epiphany She Had After Being Tapped To Play Janine’s Mom

Many actresses reach a point in their careers at which they go from playing a bright-eyed ingenue to portraying a mom. Like some of her contemporaries, Taraji P. Henson reached that moment, and it happened when she got cast as Janine’s irresponsible mom, Vanetta, on Abbott Elementary. While fans were excited to see Henson join Abbott, the actress herself surprisingly wasn’t into the idea of playing the mother role at first. However, the Empire star had an epiphany after scoring the gig, and she humorously recalled how it hit her.

Vanetta Teague isn't the first character the Oscar-nominated actress has played that just happens to be a mother. She's played a mom in several projects, including Baby Boy and Empire. So on the surface, she'd be the perfect fit for the role of Janine’s wayward mama. Henson had been angling to be on the Emmy-winning sitcom for some time, as she explained ahead of her debut. However, Vanetta isn't the role she imagined for herself, as she believed she could play Janine's sister. As the What Men Want star recalled to Hello Beautiful though, she checked herself quickly:

At first, it was like, ah, mom? Why can’t I be her sister? Then I looked at her age and I said, ‘Bitch, because you old enough to be her mother. Like, stop playing. I’m not going to fight age. I’m going to age gracefully.

Thankfully, the star let her ego go and took on the scene-stealing guest role on the workplace comedy. The Emmy nominee appeared to leave an impression on viewers, who were treated to the eye-opening and relatable dynamic between the people-pleasing Janine and flaky Vanetta. Taraji P. Henson and Quinta Brunson had impeccable chemistry, and it really shone through during the episode. The installment is available to stream using a Hulu subscription, and you can get a brief snippet of it via the clip below:

More on Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC) Quinta Brunson Breaks Down Gregory And Janine’s Relationship After Abbott Elementary Finale, And Teases What’s Next

At age 52, the Hidden Figures alum in in the midst of a new phase of her already-amazing career. This will more than likely come with a few changes -- that could have professional and personal ramifications. But it sounds like she's ready to accept what comes her way and wants to age gracefully as well. Many of her fans would probably agree with me when I say that she hasn't missed a beat in recent years. She's still as vibrant as ever, and I have few doubts that she'll have trouble securing other sweet roles.

In terms of her upcoming work, Taraji P. Henson, will be heard in the upcoming film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, with the animated sequel opening theaters on September 29. Henson will also star as Shug Avery in the upcoming movie adaptation of The Color Purple, which arrives in cinemas on Christmas Day. On top of that, she's in the process of pitching a sitcom featuring her and Kevin Hart. When Abbott Elementary officially returns, I wouldn't be surprised if she pops back in for another guest spot as well. And should she for some reason second guess her role, she can always give herself another hilariously honest pep talk.

The ongoing writers' strike leaves Abbott Elementary's status uncertain but, in the meantime, check out our 2023 TV schedule for other offerings.