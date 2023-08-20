Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Discusses The Origins Of Barbara’s Celebrity Mix-Up Running Gag

Abbott Elementary has birthed several running gags over the last two seasons. However, one that truly stands out from the rest is Barbara Howard's tendency to mix up white and Black celebrities. The confusion is never done out of malice (just out of confusion) and it's quite funny coming from the gracious and stern schoolteacher. After the gag went viral, Sheryl Lee Ralph got the chance to discuss the origins of Barbara’s star slip-ups.

Barbara Howard’s signature snafu has become an endearing quality of the otherwise impeccable teaching veteran. This quirk wasn’t just plucked out of thin air as it was inspired by a real interaction between Ralph and series creator and star Qunita Brunson. The Emmy winner explained to The Hollywood Reporter how her tendencies to confuse a famous star’s race and profession led to the running gag. She said:

The fact that that was based upon something very true just makes me laugh every time I see the episode. I’m the only person that thought Orlando Bloom was a Black football player. I’m the only person that thought that — oh my God, what’s his name? The creator of Sex and the City.

However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star wasn’t the only Hollywood big name she misidentified, leading her to inspire Quinta Brunson and the writers. Sheryl Lee Ralph admitted to mistaking Sex and the City creator Darren Star for “a young Black creative.” The original Dreamgirl was embarrassed by the faux pas but it ultimately all worked out in the show's favor. The TV and stage veteran stated:

I’m the only person in the world that thought that Darren Star was a young Black creative. I mean, when you hear those names, do you not see Black people? (Laughs.) We were talking about that one day, and Quinta said, ‘No, Ms. Ralph.’ Now that was when she [still] called me “Ms. Ralph.” She said, ‘No, Ms. Ralph. Seriously. Orlando Bloom?’ I said, ‘Now, you know that’s a football player. I know who Orlando Bloom is.’ And she rolled out in the most delicious laughter until I was made out to be a fool. Then I go to work, and there it is — a whole episode. But it comes out of truth.

While Sheryl Lee Ralph might have been embarrassed by the mistake, it turned into comedy gold for the ABC sitcom. There are moments within Season 2 that see Barbara mixing up big-name celebrities across the entertainment industry. Ralph's kindergarten teacher character has confused country music superstar Carrie Underwood for Kerry Washington as well as the two Michelle Williams – the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Destiny’s Child member. Those identity jumbles sparked some sweet, if not cringy, moments in which the veteran schoolteacher confused white celebrities for Black ones.

This wasn’t the first time the Tony-nominated performer has addressed the real-life inspiration behind the viral gag. Qunita Brunson opened up about the sitcom joke while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Watch Ralph defend humorously defend herself in the clip below:

Barabara’s celebrity confusion hasn’t dented Sheryl Lee Ralph’s reception in Hollywood, as she scored her second Emmy nom for playing Janine’s work mom -- after winning the gold last year. Unfortunately, viewers will lhave to wait until 2024 to see if Ralph gets to deliver another incredible acceptance speech, as the ceremony was pushed back due to the ongoing writers' and actors’ strikes. There's also going to be a longer wait for Abbott Elementary Season 3 (which will likely show the progression of Gregory and Jacob's friendship in addition to more subplots). While fans wait to hear if Ralph’s name will be called, you can watch the first two seasons of the ABC mockumentary using a Hulu subscription or wait to catch reruns that'll be airing on ABC's fall schedule soon.