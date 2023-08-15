Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson On What Gregory And Jacob’s Relationship Could Look Like In Season 3

Abbott Elementary may be on hiatus indefinitely due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike and SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, but fans now have plenty of time to speculate about what could go down in Season 3. In addition to the high possibility the series will dive further into Abbott teachers Janine and Gregory’s relationship, there's another bond that could be expanded. I'm talking about the one that exists between Gregory and fellow educator Jacob, who became closer during the second season's finale. And it sounds like Quinta Brunson already has some ideas in mind for them.

Following Abbott's Season 2 finale, the creator and star spoke to TVLine about the hit sitcom and teased what we may be able to expect in the third season. The Season 2 finale -- which centered around an overnight school field trip -- saw Jacob and Gregory grow closer, as the latter tried to fight his feelings for Janine. Ultimately, Jacob encouraged his co-worker to be open about how he feels. Those moments between the two bros were great, and they certainly won't be limited to that single episode, as Brunson says:

I can’t wait to see what they look like now as friends, people who are actually close now, coworkers, and real friends. I think it’ll be very important for the next season. Their friendship is going to be necessary. I’m excited about their friendship. It’s been a long time coming. And I still think we’ll have that fun dynamic where Jacob gets on Gregory’s nerves. Maybe Gregory will start to get on Jacob’s nerves. That’s always fun to see. But I’m so excited about their friendship. I think people are going to be happy that they’re actually friends now.

Gregory and Jacob’s friendship has definitely been a long time coming. The two have had their moments of closeness, like when they oversaw a podcasting club at the titular school. However, they're now apparently entering a true-blue friendship, and I'm excited to see what that looks like. They're totally different personality-wise but, of course, opposites can attract. I also like the notion of the relationship dynamics shifting so that Greg becomes the somewhat "annoying" one of the duo. There are so many storytelling possibilities here, and one would think that Quinta Brunson and co. are excited to dive in (after the strikes are resolved, of course).

Fans also seem to be curious about how Gregory and Janine’s relationship might blossom post-Season 2. The two opted to remain friends, despite their feelings, but it'd be incredibly surprising if that were told hold up. There's a lot that still needs to be said about those two, and I'm eager to see how it plays out. It also wouldn't be surprising if Jacob finds himself (unintentionally) caught up in any potential drama resulting from that "will they or wont they" dynamic.

With the Hollywood strikes still in effect, new episodes of ABC's Emmy-winning workplace comedy won't hit the 2023 TV schedule later this year. Abbott is still on ABC’s fall schedule, though, as reruns are set to air. At the very least, that means viewers will be able to rewatch or get acquainted with lovable characters like Gregory and Jacob in order to prepare for the eventual third season. Let's hope plenty of "bro hugs" lie ahead.

Those who are eager to watch Abbott Elementary episodes can stream them using a Hulu subscription. As a fan of the show, I can say that one of the most satisfying elements of the show is the evolution of Greg and Jacob's friendship.