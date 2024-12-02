Despite Rumors To The Contrary, Ellen DeGeneres' New House In The UK Apparently Did Not Flood. What She Says

Plenty of celebrities have packed up and moved out of Los Angeles for varying reasons, but with no projects planned as of yet for the 2025 TV schedule , Ellen DeGeneres chose to make a more drastic change. She and wife Portia De Rossi left the country, relocating to England following the presidential election. It sounded like their first few weeks across the pond might have been less than ideal, as some news outlets reported their home in Cotswolds flooded in torrential rains. However, the comedian is dispelling those claims in a recent social media post.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi got married in 2008, four years after they began dating. The former talk show host posted a selfie of the two of them in front of a gorgeous landscape to honor their two decades together, and in that Instagram caption, DeGeneres flat-out disputes any water-related woes in their new home, writing:

20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas. P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.

Well there you have it. Ellen DeGeneres and the Arrested Development star are still deeply in love after 20 years, and there was no flooding in their farmhouse.

The Daily Mail reported that raging floods had swamped the couple’s 43-acre, multi-million-pound property when the banks of a River Thames tributary broke following days of strong wind and rain. They were virtually marooned, the trade reported, as roads were left unpassable in the Cotswolds area of Oxfordshire, which is about two hours away from London.

In the photo posted by the television icon , Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi did not appear to be distressed or flummoxed in the way that you might be if your new house flooded just days after you moved across the world (assuming the photo was a current one).

The couple reportedly purchased their UK home before last month’s presidential election, but according to TMZ , they were “very disillusioned” with Donald Trump’s victory and decided to “get the hell out.”

While Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t returned to TV since ending her eponymous talk show in 2022, she did go on tour with a new standup routine, which was filmed for Netflix. The show went over well with viewers but not so much with some of her former talk show staffers . For Your Approval is available to stream with a Netflix subscription .