Despite Rumors To The Contrary, Ellen DeGeneres' New House In The UK Apparently Did Not Flood. What She Says
Shutting down speculation.
Plenty of celebrities have packed up and moved out of Los Angeles for varying reasons, but with no projects planned as of yet for the 2025 TV schedule, Ellen DeGeneres chose to make a more drastic change. She and wife Portia De Rossi left the country, relocating to England following the presidential election. It sounded like their first few weeks across the pond might have been less than ideal, as some news outlets reported their home in Cotswolds flooded in torrential rains. However, the comedian is dispelling those claims in a recent social media post.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi got married in 2008, four years after they began dating. The former talk show host posted a selfie of the two of them in front of a gorgeous landscape to honor their two decades together, and in that Instagram caption, DeGeneres flat-out disputes any water-related woes in their new home, writing:
Well there you have it. Ellen DeGeneres and the Arrested Development star are still deeply in love after 20 years, and there was no flooding in their farmhouse.
The Daily Mail reported that raging floods had swamped the couple’s 43-acre, multi-million-pound property when the banks of a River Thames tributary broke following days of strong wind and rain. They were virtually marooned, the trade reported, as roads were left unpassable in the Cotswolds area of Oxfordshire, which is about two hours away from London.
In the photo posted by the television icon, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi did not appear to be distressed or flummoxed in the way that you might be if your new house flooded just days after you moved across the world (assuming the photo was a current one).
The couple reportedly purchased their UK home before last month’s presidential election, but according to TMZ, they were “very disillusioned” with Donald Trump’s victory and decided to “get the hell out.”
While Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t returned to TV since ending her eponymous talk show in 2022, she did go on tour with a new standup routine, which was filmed for Netflix. The show went over well with viewers but not so much with some of her former talk show staffers. For Your Approval is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.