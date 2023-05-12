After Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasted Her Managers For Taking Millions, He’s Now Facing Big Questions

A lot of issues came up during Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, but one that repeatedly popped up was money. Whether it be her father, her managers or others around her, many people were accused of working out sweetheart deals or paying themselves quite generously from the pop star’s bank accounts. Leading the charge in making many of those accusations was Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, but now, questions are swirling around his own recent paydays.

Rosengart was reportedly paid more than $4.2 million for legal services between November 2021 and March 2023. If you go back further than that, he’s allegedly been paid almost $6 million. According to TMZ, “Britney’s team” recently had a conversation with the attorney about how much he’s been charging, and as part of that, he allegedly said he’d represent Spears for free during her continuing cases with her father Jamie Spears and her former management company Tri Star.

Rosengart previously went after Tri Star back in 2022. He claimed in a court filing that the company was paid $18 million for management services, while also helping to create the legal framework for the conservatorship she was under. The implication at the time was that it was a conflict of interest and pretty shady. Now that Rosengart’s alleged fees have been revealed publicly, however, there are many asking some big questions about his own fees.

Britney Spears was reportedly worth around $60M when the conservatorship ended, but it has been alleged that she’s run through some of that money. None of us know what is actually going on with her finances, but between home purchases and these alleged outrageous legal fees, it seems like she’s gone through some of it. Whether that means there’s a financial issue, however, is another matter entirely.

I’m not a lawyer, and I have no idea how to judge how much someone should be compensated for legal work. This seems high to me, but at the same time, high profile trials often involve many lawyers and a prolonged period of time. Spears has also had more than her share of legal issues and things to deal with over the last few years. That being said, it does paint a larger picture of just how many people around Spears have had their hands out over the last decade. Many parties have made many millions of dollars.

I don’t suspect we’ll hear a ton more about this. If Rosengart is going to continue to rep Spears, it doesn’t really make sense for either side to be commenting on alleged problems between lawyers and clients, but given everything about Spears’ life, even dinners out, are often analyzed from every angle, who knows?