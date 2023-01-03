The Mystery Behind Why Britney Spears Moved, Then Kept Posting Videos From Her Old House Has Apparently Been Solved

One would likely think that after Britney Spears was freed of her conservatorship in November 2021 that her fans, and the #FreeBritney movement that sprang up within their ranks, would be done with worries about their favorite pop star. However, the latter part of 2022 saw them begin to voice renewed fears that her social media was being controlled again and that maybe she wasn’t as free as we’d been led to believe. This was because of her continuing to post videos of the home she’d recently moved out of, but the mystery behind those posts might now be solved.

Why Might Britney Spears Have Continued To Post Videos Of Her Old Home On Instagram After Moving?

While much of early 2022 did see the singer’s followers simply enjoying her many beach/poolside bikini pics and congratulate her on her fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari , the past few months have, once again, seen them begin to express concern that she was no longer in control of her Instagram account. Among a continued legal fight with Jamie Spears , fans noticed that the “Toxic” singer had kept posting videos that had been filmed in the home she moved from last summer. Well, a new report from TMZ may have solved the mystery, as it notes that the Princess of Pop ended up not liking her new house, and is planning to sell it this year.

Sources have told the outlet that Spears never really connected with the property, which she and Asghari moved into in June and is an 11,650 square-foot home in Calabasas, California in the same neighborhood where Kevin Federline raises their two teenage sons . She reportedly paid $11.8 million for the house, but it simply wasn’t enough to fulfill her dreams of starting a post-conservatorship life with her new husband.

This supposed dislike of her new house could be a reasonable explanation for why the “Hold Me Closer” songstress has, apparently, spent the past several months hardly posting videos or photos of the place. Her fans are nothing if not eagle-eyed, and quickly began to notice that things were either being posted as though they were new (but weren’t) or were previously unseen images that still featured her old home.

Add to that the fact that Asghari got lots of negativity for attempting to post an Instagram Live of the two in bed, and had to come out in early December and speak to “over protective” followers who voiced fears about Spears’ freedom, and that she posted loving words about her younger sister, despite previously only having negative and shocking allegations against the Spears family , including the Sweet Magnolias cast member, and it made for a hotbed of conspiracy theories about the singer’s social media being controlled by others again.

Luckily, even though the “Work Bitch” singer is planning to leave the new house behind, she and her husband can crash at her old home in Thousand Oaks, as she never sold that property.