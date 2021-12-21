Britney Spears' Lawyers Speak Out After Jamie Spears' Petitions To Have Pop Star Pay Legal Fees

After 13 years, Britney Spears is no longer under the conservatorship that was established by her father, Jamie Spears . Back in November, a judge in federal court ruled that the legal appointment was “no longer required.” Spears has subsequently thanked fans for their support through the Free Britney Movement and has expressed gratitude for the ways in which her life has changed as of late. But although the conservatorship is no more, there still appears to be some conflict between the pop singer and her father. The older Spears has petitioned for his daughter to pay his legal fees, and her lawyers have spoken out.

Jamie Spears’ financial request reportedly stems from the dissolution of the conservatorship. People obtained legal documents that were filed in Los Angeles last week, and they state that “prompt payment” of the fees is needed in order to ensure that his daughter is able to effectively “to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.” The singer’s legal representation clapped back shortly after. The lawyers referred to the request as “shameful” and proceeded to explain why they feel he is not entitled to the cash:

Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money. The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.

In early November, the lawyers also fired shots at him while laying out his alleged misdeeds. Shortly after the judge ruled to undo his supervision of the musician’s affairs, her lawyers said that Jamie Spears “cannot avoid the stigma and implications of being a disgraced suspended Conservator.” Those same documents also alleged that he had bugged Britney’s bedroom in order to “to capture communications.”

This new development coincides with the publication of a wide-ranging New York Times article, which included a number of financial allegations against the patriarch of the Spears family. One of them was the claim that he received a $40,000 loan from his daughter’s former business manager years ago. The news outlet’s story also alleges that Spears has amassed a sum of $6 million from the “Toxic” performer’s estate.

Previous reports indicated that he was taking in a substantial sum of money as a result of being on Britney Spears’ payroll. Apparently, Jamie was earning roughly $16,000 per month under the conservatorship. He also received an additional $2,000 a month for “office space rent” as well as a portion of her business deals. It’s also worth mentioning that other members of the family were on the payroll , specifically the entertainer’s mother, Lynn, and brother, Bryan. Their salaries, however, were not disclosed.