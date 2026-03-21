Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Is Dead At 54

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer remain TV icons from their time in Sunnydale in the '90s, but now one of those cast members has passed away. Nicholas Brendon, known for playing Xander Harris across all seven seasons of Sarah Michelle Gellar's series, has died at the age of just 54.

The sad news of his death on Friday, March 20 was confirmed on Instagram, with members of Nicholas Brendon's family posting the message (and a request) to fans on the Buffy and Criminal Minds vet's own account. They wrote:

We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

The family's comments didn't go into detail about the cause of death beyond "natural causes," but THR reports that Nicholas Brendon suffered a heart attack in 2023 and diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also underwent several spinal surgeries due to cauda equina syndrome. The statement went on:

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Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everybody who has shown love and support.

Hopefully well-wishers can honor the family's request for privacy, and celebrate his life in their own ways, whether than means revisiting Buffy the Vampire Slayer streaming with a Hulu subscription, Criminal Minds with a Paramount+ subscription, or any of his other projects.

Nicholas Brendon hadn't been announced as part of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot that was in the works at Hulu until decided not to move forward with it, so there was no expectation that Sarah Michelle Gellar's return as Buffy meant Brendon returning as Xander. Still, there was reason for fans of the character to hope.

Of course, Brendon does have a long list of credits on project that didn't involve the slaying of any vampires on The WB and/or UPN. Buffy was certainly his big break, with the actor portraying Xander across 144 episodes over the course of seven seasons from 1997-2003. He would later land recurring roles on projects including Kitchen Confidential, Private Practice, and Criminal Minds, the last of which may be his best-known TV project after Buffy. He recurred as computer expert Kevin Lynch, a love interest to Kirsten Vangsness' Penelope Garcia.

He also landed some movie projects over the years in films like Psycho Beach Party in 2000, Demon Island in 2002, Blood on the Highway in 2008, Big Gay Love in 2013, and Coherence in 2013 as well.

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Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Nicholas Brendon in this difficult time.

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