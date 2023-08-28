After Elton John Was Hospitalized Due To Suffering Fall At Home, A Rep Provided An Update On His Status

Elton John has apparently been aiming to take it easy these days, as the beloved singer and pianist has largely retired from touring. However, just recently, the decorated music man faced an unexpected situation that could make some of his devoted fans slightly nervous. John reportedly suffered a fall at his home and subsequently visited the hospital. In the wake of the situation, a representative of his has spoken out and provided an update on his status. And thankfully, it’s good news.

The rep for the “Tiny Dancer” performer formally released a statement, in which they referred to their client’s accident as “a slip.” He was reportedly in Nice, France – at his Mont Boron-situated villa – Sunday night when the stumble in question occurred. The person further confirmed to People that the 76-year-old star was taken to a hospital sometime after. However, based on the sentiments you can read below, it doesn’t seem like there was too much to fret about:

Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.

That’s certainly comforting to hear. Truth be told, a fall can be somewhat unnerving for just about anyone, let alone a person who’s around Elton John’s age. In this case though, it would seem that there wasn’t any true harm done. This update is sure to be music to fans’ ears (no pun intended). That may be especially true due to the fact that this isn’t the first time the world-renowned entertainer has suffered a fall over the past few years.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer fell, injuring his hip in the process. He eventually had to undergo surgery, as he was experiencing “considerable pain and discomfort” and limited mobility at the time, according to People. The rockstar, who was on tour at that point, was forced to delay the remaining dates to 2023. While the development was likely disappointing for some, the man himself defended his decision to go under the knife, and he eventually recovered.

Elton John has managed to stay relatively busy over the past few years, despite the fact that he’s cut down his touring activities. He’s still been crafting new music and last year, notably teamed up with Britney Spears for a song . The duo recorded “Hold Me Closer,” which generated responses from Paris Hilton and a host of fans. (Interestingly, on a side note, Spears also abruptly deleted her Instagram after making that announcement.) And in recent weeks, John made headlines for another reason entirely, as he testified during Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial .

Right now though, I’m hoping that Elton John remains in “good health” and doesn’t take any more falls or slips of any kind. One of the last things most would want is to see the piano savant in any kind of pain. Here’s wishing him plenty of rest and relaxation as he chills out at his abode.