Britney Spears Is Joining Forces With Elton John After 'Super-Secret' Recording Session

Britney Spears made a name for herself in the music biz to become a pop superstar, and plenty of fans can still belt out the lyrics for "Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again" at the drop of a hat. Now, the singer is reportedly coming back to music with her first new single in more than five years after a secret recording session, alongside another musical legend: Elton John.

Spears and John are said to have secretly recorded a duet version of "Tiny Dancer," according to Page Six, which also cites a music industry insider saying this about the collaboration:

This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.

The reportedly "super-secret recording session" didn't remain secret for too long, but news of a Britney Spears/Elton John duet is something for fans of both singers to be excited about. "Tiny Dancer" is of course one of John's best-known songs, and it's fitting that Spears' comeback to music is alongside somebody who she is a fan of already. The source further tells the outlet that people at their record label are "freaking out" after hearing the song, and "Britney is officially back." Representatives for the two musicians and record label have not officially commented at the time of writing. The song is expected to release in August.

Britney Spears hasn't released a new album since 2016, when she released Glory as her ninth studio album. Three songs – "Private Show," "Clumsy,"and "Do You Wanna Come Over?" – were released as singles this year, and then nothing new from the singer since. Back in 2021, she claimed that she wasn't allowed to perform new music during her conservatorship (which was officially terminated after 13 years in November of that year).

The singer did continue performing in the years following that most recent release of new music in 2016, although she decided in 2020 that she wasn't planning on any future performances, which led to another hurdle in her court case under the conservatorship, which wouldn't be terminated for more than another year. Her then-fiancé (and now husband) Sam Asghari hinted last year that fans might get to see her on stage again. While she hasn't started performing concerts again, a single pairing her with Elton John is worth celebrating.

The reports of Spears returning to music comes just under two weeks after she took to Instagram with a new take on her "Baby One More Time," with some changes. Her caption said that she hadn't shared her voice in a long time. Take a look:

There are currently no details about when the Britney Spears/Elton John duet of "Tiny Dancer" will debut, but it's good to see that Spears is ready to return to the world of music.