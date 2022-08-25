After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John . It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.

It’s unknown why Britney Spears went dark on Instagram so close to the release of her single with Sir Elton John, nor if it's related to the tensions that have flared up in recent weeks between her and ex-husband Kevin Federline . Before she deleted her account, Spears posted a sneak peak of the impendingduet, in which Billboard reports she and John sang a verse of his 1992 song “The One” before going into the chorus of “Tiny Dancer.” Included with the clip was a caption in which she suggested the two should enjoy tea time with the queen, before thanking him profusely for the opportunity to collaborate. It read, in part:

Maybe we should have Tea Time !!! Oh and let’s invite Queen Elizabeth too !!! I bet she’s a brilliant study of behavior !!! So shall we tidy up ??? Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play. Thank you for your generosity and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!! I just keep on giving don’t I ??? Can I get an AWWWWE ???

The “Rocket Man” himself responded in the comments (per ET ), assuring Britney Spears that her contribution to the single was not merely a “background voice,” saying:

More than a background singer, darling. Can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been working on!

Britney Spears’ other social media activity ahead of the removal of her Instagram account included more promotion for “Hold Me Closer” and shows of love for Madonna and Krispy Kreme (can’t fault her for either of those). And while her IG account may be gone at the moment, the “Toxic” singer has continued to post on Twitter , mentioning that she’s a bit “overwhelmed” at the thought of releasing new music after six years. She said:

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one ofthe most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!August 25, 2022 See more

I can imagine a lot of this past year has been pretty daunting for the singer, who regained the freedom to drive, drink alcohol, get married, etc., after a judge put an end to her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Britney Spears was thought to be retired from music, so to be releasing a new single as she deals with Kevin Federline’s bombshell interview about her relationship with her sons and ongoing legal battles with her family… I’m stressing out just thinking about it.