After Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Brought Back George Sr. For Emotional Episode, The Show’s EP Weighed In On Whether He’ll Return

Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 12 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, “Typhoid Georgie.” Read with caution!

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been airing on the 2025 TV schedule, and the Young Sheldon spinoff continues to bring surprises. The series has not only been dropping mentions of Caltech student Sheldon, but it’s also brought on other actors from the Big Bang Theory prequel. This includes Lance Barber’s George Sr., even though he was killed off ahead of Young Sheldon's series finale. Now, the show’s EP is weighing on whether Barber will return to this sequel series again.

Barber appeared in the latest episode of Georgie & Mandy, “Typhoid Georgie,” which saw Montana Jordan’s titular character sick with the flu and dreaming about his dad as he worries about whether he’s doing enough for his family. While the episode had a hilarious WTF moment that saw George Sr. as a temporary zombie, it was also pretty emotional since Georgie was able to be with his father again, even if it was only in a dream.

So, since Georgie & Mandy brought back Barber once, could it happen again? Co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine the chances of George Sr. returning:

I don’t know. I mean, we love Lance. We love having him on the show. For us, it’s always going to be about the story. As much as we want to have these people back, we can’t force them into the show just for our own selfish reasons. We talked about [distinguishing] this from the Bob Newhart dreams in Big Bang Theory, where it was much more self-aware, and he would say to Sheldon, ‘I’m in your head, you’re the one saying this.’ We didn’t want to play that same dynamic with George. If we did bring him back, we would have to make sure we found a way that wasn’t just rehashing that version of ghost mentor that we did on Big Bang.

As much as I would love to have Barber come back as George Sr., Holland does make a good point. Not only would he have to agree to come back, which could go in either direction, but it would have to be in a different way. The story would have to make sense. Honestly, while I'd love to see him again, this one appearance would be fine since Georgie was able to at least get some closure with his father.

Since Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage was one of nine CBS shows to be renewed recently, there’s always the possibility that Barber could return in whatever capacity. Whether it’s a dream, a flashback, or a VHS tape, it would be exciting to see him again. However, as of now, there’s no guarantee that it will happen.

Even if Lance Barber doesn’t come back any time soon, Georgie & Mandy now shares a cool connection with Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Both he and Montana Jordan are the only ones to play the same character on all three shows, as the two appeared as George Sr. and Georgie via VHS tape on Big Bang. So, if Iain Armitage is ever able to return as Sheldon Georgie & Mandy, he would also share the connection with his on-screen dad and brother.

Those with a Max subscription can always watch all seven seasons of Young Sheldon if they are missing George Sr., but the most recent episode of Georgie & Mandy is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription if fans want to see Barber's most recent appearance as the Cooper patriarch.