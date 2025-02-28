I Just Learned One Big Connection Georgie & Mandy Now Shares With Young Sheldon And The Big Bang Theory After The Most Recent Episode

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been keeping the Big Bang Theory universe alive on the 2025 TV schedule, and it is not just because it’s the spinoff of a prequel. The series has been bringing on Young Sheldon actors for fun cameos and other references, such as Sheldon mentions. However, that’s not where the connections end, because I learned that the spinoff shares a big link with Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory after watching the latest episode.

Season 1, Episode 12 of Georgie & Mandy brought back Lance Barber’s George Sr., despite his long-anticipated death happening ahead of the Young Sheldon series finale last year. However, he returned in a dream Georgie had, so it wasn’t completely out of left field. That being said, Barber and Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie, are the only actors to appear in all three Big Bang shows as the same characters, creating a wonderful connection between the trio of sitcoms.

Co-creator Steve Holland was pleasantly surprised about the fact when it was mentioned during an interview with TVLine, too, saying:

That’s true, yeah, you’re absolutely right! Lance and Montana have brief cameos in the Big Bang episode with Sheldon’s tape! That’s crazy!

Considering Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy are both prequels to The Big Bang Theory, portraying the same character on the Mothership series is pretty rare. But there were a couple of instances later in the series where Sheldon watched old tapes, hence why Barber and Jordan were able to play their characters in all three shows. Now, if Iain Armitage ever winds up appearing on Georgie & Mandy, he, too, will be in the elite club.

Of course, the rest of Sheldon’s family also appeared on The Big Bang Theory, but considering a lot of time had passed, they were all played by different people. Perhaps the closest connection aside from Barber and Jordan would be Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper on Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy. Her mother, Laurie Metcalf, played Mary on The Big Bang Theory, so there are still some family ties there.

Meanwhile, there is another Big Bang Theory spinoff being planned for those with a Max subscription. However, it might be a little bit harder for Montana Jordan and Lance Barber to reprise their roles on that one since it will reportedly feature characters like Bert Kibbler, Denise and Stuart Bloom from the flagship show. Although, we should never count anything out...

Since Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage was one of nine CBS shows to get renewed last week, there are likely many more cameos to come, and possibly from Armitage. So, there is much more to look forward to with the sitcom.

As for Barber, it’s unknown if he’ll return for another appearance on Georgie & Mandy, but now it’s clear that it’s certainly possible (as long as it makes sense for the story, that is).

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.