Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Is Bringing Back George Sr. Soon, And There's One Thing I'd Love To See

The time has come for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to feature its most-anticipated moment in Season 1. The upcoming episode "Typhoid Georgie" will bring back Lance Barber as George Sr. for the first time since his character was killed off in Young Sheldon. I'm excited to see his big return, and I hope we'll see him say something to Georgie he hadn't before dying.

Make sure to have CBS dialed up next Thursday, or at least be current on that Paramount+ subscription, because I'm predicting this will be one of the more exciting network television episodes we'll see in the early months of the 2025 TV schedule. Here's what to expect and what I'm hoping to see in Barber's return to The Big Bang Theory universe.

George Sr. Will Appear To Georgie In A Dream

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage producers revealed that George Sr.'s return would happen via a dream sequence, but reveal of "Typhoid Georgie" as the episode title adds a bit more context to the story. "Typhoid Georgie" suggests to me that the lead character will fall ill and may experience to what's commonly known as a fever dream. Fever dreams – at least in fiction – often lead to intense and bizarre experiences, so it feels par for the course he'd dream about his dead dad.

I Hope George Tells Georgie How Proud He Is Of Him

Georgie made a promise in the Young Sheldon finale to take care of the family, and it hasn't been easy. So far, he's had to juggle his rebellious sister, Missy, and try to navigate the relationship between his mother, Mary, and mother-in-law, Audrey, who really dislike each other. Despite all of that, he's kept all parties as happy as can be and even managed to bring in more money for his father-in-law's tire business along the way.

I don't think Georgie gets enough credit for all he's done so far in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and who better to give him a pat on the back than George Sr? Sure, it may be a dream sequence and not his actual father, but I think it would mean a lot to the character to hear that news all the same amidst all the stress he's endured since the Young Sheldon finale.

Georgie needs this, especially as the CBS sitcom continues the slow march to eventually ending his marriage with Mandy. While the show has presented a lot of potential reasons for these two to split, I'm beginning to feel safe in assuming they're going to make it through Season 1 and still be together. I could still be shocked by the end of this season, of course, and hopefully, this loving reunion doesn't get interrupted by Mandy waking him up with divorce papers. I jest, as that may be too twisted for a series as relatively lighthearted as this.

Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm so ready to see Lance Barber back as George Sr., so I hope his scene lives up to the hype.