After Hoda Kotb's Final Today Show, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker And More Paid Tribute To Her
The end of an era!
For many people, today was a day like any other. They woke up, downed some coffee and began counting down the hours to the weekend. However, for those whose morning routine includes turning on NBC to watch The Today Show, it was much more notable. January 10 was a day on the 2025 TV schedule many have been dreading since September when Hoda Kotb announced that she was leaving the morning show after 17 years. Following her final broadcast, several of her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, paid tribute to the beloved host.
It’s hard to believe that Hoda Kotb’s last day has come and gone, as she prepares to start new adventures and spend more time with her two young daughters. Savannah Guthrie may not have been surprised that Kotb decided to walk away, given things her colleague had said about turning 60 — which Kotb did in August — but it was still an emotional day. Guthrie honored her co-host by posting some candid photos of the two of them on set to Instagram, and wrote this simple yet sweet message:
Famed weatherman Al Roker added his own social media photo montage, filled with images from the past two decades that showed he and Hoda Kotb have been friends and colleagues for a long time. He included a sweet message in the caption, too, joking about what she'll do with her mornings now. (Hopefully she sleeps in!)
Here's what Roker wrote:
Jenna Bush Hager, who co-hosted The Today Show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, has been on quite the emotional roller coaster, trolling Kotb about her potential replacement while also admitting that it felt like she got dumped. That mixture of laughter and tears continued on Friday, as Bush Hager shared several clips honoring her friend, including the package that aired during the “Hoda-bration”:
Carson Daly also shared pics from Hoda Kotb’s last day, with a humorous caption that warned Kotb’s replacement Craig Melvin that he’s got some “big heels to fill.” The Voice host posted:
Monday may be Hoda Kotb’s first day to sleep in, but as Carson Daly noted, it’s also a big day for Craig Melvin. While the incoming co-host is already part of The Today Show’s third hour, his promotion to Kotb’s spot apparently comes with quite a massive pay bump. However, none of that was important on this day. Friday was all about Hoda, and Craig Melvin’s Instagram post paid homage to her with an adorable message and several photos of the two of them over the years. Here's what the incoming anchor had to say:
It’s a sad day for Hoda Kotb’s many, many fans, but it was so sweet and fitting of NBC to send her off with this Hoda-bration, and her colleagues’ tributes to her just prove how special she is to all of them. Tune in Monday morning to see Craig Melvin in his new role and what Jenna Bush Hager’s hour will look like sans Kotb.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.