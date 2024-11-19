Turns Out Taking Over For Hoda Kotb On Today Is A Lucrative Gig, As Craig Melvin’s Reportedly Getting A Massive Pay Bump
That's got to feel good.
Times they are a-changin’ over at NBC — or at least they will be, come the 2025 TV schedule. Longtime Today anchor Hoda Kotb devastated fans when she announced she is leaving the morning show, but it sounds like news of her replacement has gone over well. Craig Melvin, another longtime NBC employee, will fill Kotb’s seat beginning in January, and apparently his new gig comes with quite a large bump to his paycheck.
The Today Show anchors were all thrilled when the announcement was made that Craig Melvin would be co-anchoring the talk show’s first hour alongside longtime friend Savannah Guthrie, although they apparently weren’t too happy that bourbon was Melvin’s celebratory beverage of choice. Hell, I’d be pouring the bourbon, too, if I found out I was getting the raise that Melvin is supposedly getting. US Weekly reports that the broadcast journalist will make around $5 million or $6 million a year in his new position.
That’s got to feel pretty good, considering some reports say Craig Melvin, who’s been with NBC for over a decade, is currently making $3 million a year. Double the salary? Just tell me where to sign.
Craig Melvin has been part of the NBC family since 2011, serving different roles until becoming part of the Today team in 2018. In 2022 he bid an emotional farewell to his position with MSNBC to focus more on his role at Today, where he co-hosts Today 3rd Hour. Melvin’s experience certainly plays into his new salary, as he’s covered everything from the Olympics to interviewing presidents.
The news anchor will open the Today show each morning with Savannah Guthrie, who he is supposedly good friends with. The two have worked together for many years and have hung out with their spouses. Insiders say Guthrie adores Craig Melvin and they have a tight-knit brother-sister relationship.
In addition to co-hosting the talk show’s first hour, Craig Melvin will continue to appear on the third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. However, he will not replace Hoda Kotb on Today’s fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. That show will be rebranded as Today with Jenna & Friends, which the former first daughter will lead alongside a rotation of second hosts. Bush Hager joked that in the new year she’ll be “single and ready to mingle,” and I love how she’s embracing this new chapter.
Speaking of new chapters, Hoda Kotb is ready to start hers, as she wants to start spending more time with her young daughters, whom she honors on TV with some special pieces of jewelry. While she’s stepping away from Today, she will continue at NBC in an undisclosed role. We’ve still got several weeks to soak up all that Kotb goodness, but the page will be turned not long into the new year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hoda Kotb’s last day on the morning show will be Friday, January 10, with Craig Melvin officially beginning his new role on Monday, January 13.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.