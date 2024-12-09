'I Feel Like I've Been Dumped.' Even Hoda Kotb’s Co-Stars Were Super Shook When She Announced Her Big Exit From The Today Show, And I Can See Why

As the 2024 TV schedule nears its conclusion, viewers are also inching ever closer to the end of an era at The Today Show. Longtime co-host Hoda Kotb is leaving NBC’s morning staple , having announced the news on air back in September. Fans have shared all the feelings about Kotb’s choice, and her colleagues have been sharing their thoughts as well. Apparently, Jenna Bush Hager and even more of the personalities were shook after they learned the news and, honestly, I can understand why.

Jenna Bush Hager has mostly appeared to be supportive, as her colleague prepares to wrap up her stint at Today. Though she’s also been somewhat playful, as Hager playfully trolled Hoda Kotb over her potential successor via some funny social media messages. Nevertheless, the comments that Hager shared during a recent episode of her Open Book podcast illustrate just how surprised she was to hear about Kotb’s exit. The journalist shared some personal sentiments with Matt Rogers during the conversation:

To be totally honest, I was shocked, shocked. I mean, I was surprised. … I found out like the week before. She told me as soon as she’d made the decision. Hoda does things – and this is why I admire her so much – is that she really listens to herself. And therefore, she makes decisions which can feel surprising to others and just right for her. And now that I’ve had time to process it, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally get it.’

(Image credit: NBC)

Since 2019, the Texas native has hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside Kotb, and they’ve shared more than a few memorable moments in that time. Considering their closeness, I certainly understand why news of Kotb’s eventual departure may have been a tough pill for her on-screen partner to swallow. Jenna Bush Hager did, of course, also say that she understood the decision, yet that didn’t stop her from feeling a certain way upon learning about what was going down:

When everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my God! Congratulations,’ it’s like, ‘I feel like I’ve been dumped.’ Not really, you know, ‘cause she’s choosing herself. I get that. But my heart is broken a little.

It goes without saying that the ever-so-thankful Hoda Kotb didn’t make this career decision to disappoint her colleagues. As Kotb has discussed her job and future , she’s mentioned a desire to try new endeavors and spend more time with her young daughters. Other Today alums have discussed her decision to leave as well. One such person is Savannah Guthrie, who wasn’t surprised since she and Kotb have had discussions on the topic of the latter leaving. Carson Daly also expressed sadness but expressed support for his co-star’s decision.

To be quite honest, the long-running morning talk show is going to be quite different without Hoda Kotb in the fold after she leaves at the beginning of 2025. I can’t even imagine what that adjustment will be like for her co-stars. However, the good news is that longtime Today co-host Craig Melvin will be replacing Kotb , so there’s some continuity on that front. Hopefully, that fact serves as something of a comfort for Jenna Bush Hager as she wrestles with feeling like she was “dumped” in some sense.